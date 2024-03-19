Kids missing school to feed families

KidsCan: “Gutting” to see lives robbed of potential by poverty.

Some days 16-year-old Junior Lotolahi is late for school – but not because he’s ‘playing truant.’ By the time the school bell rings, he’s already done an early shift at work. The Auckland student got a part-time job to help his mother, after seeing her stress levels spike as she struggled to feed their family.

“Last year I realised how expensive everything is and how stressful it is for my mum trying to pay for everything by herself. I didn’t like seeing how hard it is for her.”

He now works five or six-hour shifts as a security guard several days a week and does longer stints at weekends. “It does leave me pretty tired, but it is worth it to help my mum. She’s an amazing person.”

Junior is one of an increasing number of schoolchildren up and down New Zealand forced into work to help their families afford even the basics. New research from the Child Poverty Action Group estimates more than 15,000 teenagers are working for 20-50 hours a week on top of their studies.

Bowls of food lined up

Charity KidsCan - which supports 1100 schools and early childhood centres nationwide with clothing and food - is the latest to shine a light on the issue. It surveyed teachers who shared heartbreaking stories of students’ educations being derailed.

One spoke of students falling asleep at their desks after working all night. Another reported primary school children working as farm hands. A principal in Hawke’s Bay said many of their students were taking time off during the fruit picking season to earn extra income for their whānau.

“We don’t see much of them during this time. It’s the only way they will make the money needed to prepare them for the start of school.”

An Auckland school described the lengths it was going to try to keep students at school: “We have had Year 9 and 10 students going to part-time timetables to ensure we don’t lose them to work,” a teacher said. “Students are working to supplement their parents’ income, with no money for extras like uniforms for sports.”

Julie Chapman photo

Schools said students were leaving early to go to work or arriving late, and in some cases, leaving education completely. One teacher said a girl who could have gone to university instead left school at 16 to operate the Stop/Go signs for a road crew.

KidsCan CEO Julie Chapman says it’s incredibly upsetting to see the effect poverty is having on young people: “This is a load they shouldn’t have to shoulder. Instead of being able to pursue the careers they dream of, talented students are taking minimum wage positions to help their families eat.

“It’s gutting to see poverty robbing them of their potential, and it means the cycle continues. I take my hat off to those students who are working, and still doing their best to keep up with their studies.”

Junior fits his homework in at school between classes. He dreams of becoming a professional rugby player, but says he has to juggle his time to fit rugby training in between school and his job. “It is hard trying to do everything, but it is good knowing I am putting groceries on the table.”

On the occasions when he’s late for school, he hasn’t been in trouble. “I try to make up for it. The school has been really understanding. They know why I am late, and they don’t mark me down.”

Children working and bowl of food.

His mother isn’t happy with him working: “Education is really important to her; she’s always telling us to stick our heads in a book. But the money I earn is needed.”

Junior’s school is one of 893 schools that KidsCan supports with nutritious food, warm jackets, solid shoes, and health items. He says his family is very grateful for the support.

“They have supplied me – and also some of my friends – with new shoes for school. They also give bread to the school, and sometimes I have been able to take some home, which helps when we run out.”

The current cost-of-living crisis means the charity is facing a record demand for help and schools aren’t only asking for food and clothing. Items like shampoo, soap and toothpaste are now luxuries in some households.

“Providing these essentials takes some of the pressure off their families,” says Chapman. “But we have 77 schools waiting for help, and we can’t reach them without more funding. Students need people to donate more than ever.”

To donate, visit kidscan.org.nz