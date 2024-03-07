Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Best of the NZ Warriors: Selecting the all-time NRL team

Michael Burgess
By
7 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

As the Warriors begin their 30th season, picking an all time team feels more difficult than ever.

Despite a relative lack of success, the club has been graced by so many great players across distinct

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport