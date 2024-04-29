Erika Fairweather at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Photo / AP

World champions Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather lead New Zealand’s nine-strong swimming contingent named for this year’s Paris Olympics.

The duo will both head to Paris after respective victories at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar earlier this year.

Clareburt, 24, heads to his second Olympics after making his debut at Tokyo 2021, and won the 400m individual medley in Qatar.

On top of that, he also claimed gold in the 400m medley and 200m butterfly at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Fairweather, 20, is also headed to her second Olympics after Tokyo, and does so as the world 400m freestyle champion, after also picking up silver in the 200m freestyle, and bronze in the 800m freestyle.

Eve Thomas is another returning swimmer after making her bow in Tokyo, and will compete in four events.

The rest of the nine-strong group is made up of six debutants, all of whom met Paris qualification marks at the New Zealand Swimming Championships earlier this month.

Lewis Clareburt reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m Individual Medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha. Photo / AP

Hazel Ouwenhand, 24, set a New Zealand record in the 100m butterfly to qualify, and bettered the Olympic mark by nearly half a second.

Kane Follows, 27, will take place in the 200m backstroke, as his maiden chance to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Cameron Gray and Taiko Torepe-Ormsby will compete in the sprint events, in the 100m and 50m freestyle respectively.

Meanwhile, the pair of Caitlin Deans and Laticia Leigh Transom will both compete in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay, forming New Zealand’s team alongside Fairweather and Thomas.

“To have nine quality athletes heading to the Games is fantastic,” said Swimming NZ Olympic programme lead Gary Francis.

“We’ve got a great mix of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent in this team. We were thrilled with the times these athletes swam at the New Zealand Swimming Championships earlier this month and we’re expecting some special performances in Paris in a few months-time.”

The Paris 2024 swimming competition will be contested from July 27th to August 4th at the Paris La Defense Arena, the largest indoor events venue in Europe.

New Zealand swimming team:

Erika Fairweather - Women’s 400m Freestyle, 200m Free, 800m Free, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Eve Thomas - Women’s 400m Freestyle, 800m Free, 1500m Free, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Lewis Clareburt - Men’s 400m Individual Medley, 200m IM, 200m Butterfly

Hazel Ouwehand - Women’s 100m Butterfly

Cameron Gray - Men’s 100m Freestyle

Kane Follows - Men’s 200m Backstroke

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby - Men’s 50m Freestyle

Caitlin Deans - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Laticia Leigh Transom - Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay