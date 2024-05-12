Aimee Fisher edged by Lisa Carrington to win the K1 Women 500m finalat the the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Szeged, Hungary. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Fisher has pipped Dame Lisa Carrington in the K1 500 final at the latest canoeing World Cup in Hungary, despite trailing most of the race.

Fisher stormed past her compatriot to win in a time of one minute 46.19 seconds, 0.33 of a second quicker.

Carrington led by 1.36 seconds at halfway.

It could be a preview of the Paris Olympics final, which would be the first time Carrington battles a fellow New Zealanders at the Games.

Fisher earned her spot in Paris after winning the K2 500m Oceania qualifier Danielle McKenzie in February. The result meant Fisher will be able to compete in the K1 500m category, along with Carrington.

Fisher didn’t have an opportunity to directly qualify in the K1 via the world championships last year, with regulations allowing only one spot per country and Carrington taking out the national trials.

Fisher is rated as one of the best solo paddlers in the world - and one of the few that has been able to push or beat Carrington in recent years - which will make for a compelling event in the French capital.