Emma Twigg reacts after winning single sculls gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

One of New Zealand’s most experienced Olympians is preparing for her last Games.

Emma Twigg is set to compete in Paris this July in the single scull, marking an impressive fifth appearance at the pinnacle event.

While she approaches this milestone with excitement, the 37-year-old also acknowledges the likelihood that it will be her final time gracing the grand stage of Olympic competition.

“I know that it’s likely my last,” she revealed to the Herald.

“So [I’m] ticking off all of the lasts as I go along and really enjoying the last few months of my career.”

However, providing some relief for her fans, she confirmed she wouldn’t completely be hanging up her oars.

“There’s a few regattas that I’ve got planned for after the Games and coastal rowing over in America... So it’s certainly not the end of rowing full stop but a four-year Olympic cycle is a pretty big ask.”

The Olympic gold medalist has one of the great redemption stories in New Zealand sport.

Twigg was left in despair by fourth placings in the single sculls at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Fighting through a couple of retirements, and her own self-doubt from what she described as “failures” at the time - she then roared to a glorious gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Reflecting on her turbulent career, Twigg describes heading to Paris as a defending champion, a privilege.

“The monkey’s off the back in terms of, I’ve won and I’ve become an Olympic champion - now it’s just about enjoying the experience.”

Another aspect providing comfort for the veteran is the way she’ll head to Paris as a first-time mum.

She said having her wife Charlotte, and 2-year-old son Tommy in the stands at Paris changes everything.

“It just puts everything in perspective.

“When you’ve got a little one to look after your priorities change and you’re not necessarily centred solely on what you’re doing.

“Having that extra element that they’re going to be in the stands and he’s starting to know what mama does...that’s pretty cool.”

Twigg says she’s fairly sure this would be the final Olympics that her whānau would support her from the sidelines.

But she’s not completely ruling out the possibility of a sixth event.

“I guess you never know, I don’t know until I’ve been there and ticked the box.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator, passionate about women’s sport and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.