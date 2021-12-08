Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Big interview: Emma Twigg on redemption, fame and the future

9 minutes to read
Emma Twigg celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's single scull at the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

Emma Twigg celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's single scull at the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Olympic gold medalist Emma Twigg has one of the great redemption stories in New Zealand sport. She took Chris Rattue behind the scenes of her journey to the top.

It wasn't so much a pebble

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.