Big interview: Emma Twigg on redemption, fame and the future

Emma Twigg celebrates with her gold medal after winning the women's single scull at the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

Olympic gold medalist Emma Twigg has one of the great redemption stories in New Zealand sport. She took Chris Rattue behind the scenes of her journey to the top.

It wasn't so much a pebble under the beach towel as a giant rock.

Rower Emma Twigg, a 2014 world champion, was left in despair by fourth placings in the single sculls at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

So near and yet so far from a prized Olympic medal can hardly get more excruciating than experiencing it twice.

Fighting through a battle with officialdom over her study plans, a couple of retirements, and her own self-doubt from those "failures", the Napier-raised Twigg roared to a glorious gold medal at the Japan Olympics this year.

The 34-year-old reflects on one of the great redemption stories in New Zealand sport, including her MIQ fears, how young nephews are helping drive her Olympic ambition, and the new secrets to New Zealand rowing's success.

Do you keep thinking back to the golden day?

Not as much as you might think. But it was a very proud moment…to finally tick it off gives a real sense of pride. I do have a sneaky look my medal now and then it gives me the warm fuzzies.

Are you recognised more?

Lockdown has been funny…with lots of mask wearing I can roam around feeling pretty anonymous. I don't see myself as a huge celebrity. I've had some lovely moments especially in the Hawkes Bay, going out for a run, and people say 'Welcome back Emma'. It's moments like those where I am surprised to be recognised.

How have Covid restrictions affected any celebrations?

I was going to see as many schools as I could, to share the medal and try to inspire kids the way I was by Olympic champions. We've done a bit of Zoom which isn't the same - you can't hang this heavy object around their necks. I just flash the medal across the screen.

What do the kids want to know?

It depends on the age group…the question I get asked the most is around resilience, how I dealt with failures. To some people fourth isn't a failure, but it certainly was to me.

So how did you build resilience?

There was definitely scar tissue from previous Games. I called on all sorts of people, on how to deal with those thoughts…getting positivity. People see that one person on a podium but there are so many more involved. The past can chip away at your confidence.

Were there any particular low points leading up to Tokyo?

Several…but the key to success this time was really understanding why I was feeling physical or mental fatigue. My team was crucial in dealing with that. There were two or three times when I really questioned why I was back in a boat, putting all this effort into something which up until that time I hadn't been able to achieve.

Emma Twigg on her way to gold in the women's single sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

Did anyone provide some magic words?

My wife Charlotte provided a turning point. I was petrified of being in MIQ - it was really daunting thinking I might be sitting there dealing with the same feelings of disappointment I had experienced after previous Olympics.

I kept saying how terrible it would be - she kept reminding me how amazing it would feel to be sitting in MIQ with a gold medal around my neck.

How has the gold medal changed things, including earning potential?

My motivation has changed - I really am doing it for the love of it. I certainly do feel motivated to get up in the morning and keep training. And while I'm rowing, Paris (2024 Olympics) is definitely on the cards. I have some wonderful sponsors who have been with me through thick and thin. It's time to give back to them. But Olympic sport is not like tennis or golf, where things are thrown at you.

Who were your childhood heroes?

I was passionate about all types of sport - I had dreams of being a Black Stick. I'd cut out photos from the Mandy Smith, Caryn Paewai, Niniwa Roberts hockey generation and post them through my diaries.

When I got into rowing the Evers-Swindell twins (Caroline and Georgina) were the pinups. I was lucky we had such obvious role models, who we could rub shoulders with. They were my direct yardstick. They retired before I got even close to beating them.

The twins and Rob Waddell are the reason for all our successes later because they brought in the funding which allowed us to have a world class team. I'll forever be grateful for all of their hard work.

Women are now leading the rowing success…

There has certainly been a shift in the last Olympic cycle. We converted our world champions into Olympic gold medals this time. That was the coolest thing about our performance this year.

A key to that was having (pairs gold medallists) Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast - we knew what world class was, prognostically. They have to take a pretty big chunk of the credit.

You have some extreme things on your recreational CV, like climbing Mt Kilimanjaro…

I went through a phase after Rio of wanting to break free of the shackles. I'd love to stay physical but maybe do less punishing things in future, like our great walks. I'd love to run the New York Marathon again, but I don't have a big list anymore.

Emma Twigg celebrates winning gold in the women's single scull at the Tokyo Olympics. Photosport

You've also got a boatmasters ticket…

I've done the most random, irrelevant, interesting courses. We are fortunate getting grants to study. Maybe it would be interesting to skipper a boat around Croatia some time. Dad loves his sailing but I don't even own one.

Elite rowers are famously zonked during peak training times…how does Charlotte in particular cope with that?

Any partner of an elite athlete has to be on the journey because we rely so heavily on them and especially when you are in that really tired state. We are useless at that point in time.

But Char and her family have made me realise the pride people feel when they see the dedication which goes in.

It's her family and especially her young nephews who are on my back saying "can I see your medal Aunty Emmy, and are you training for Paris yet?"

That's a privileged position to be in. Some people could see it as a burden on their lives and want me to retire.

We train six days, with Sunday a low key, feet up day. In heavy training load, you are literally eating, sleeping, training. Even mowing the lawns seems like a huge effort.

You rely on people around you to chill with you or be independent enough to do their own thing.

Is there anything you would like to change in rowing?

I've been through a real evolution in NZ rowing. The old-style training regimen still underpins what we do but the organisation has progressed as science has progressed.

We've introduced a real diverse way of thinking into our building. Everyone's knowledge is valued, it's much more of a holistic environment than the more dictatorial ways of the early setup. That's helped athletes perform at their best.

Did people step over the line in the past - the old bullying v hard work bugbear?

Rowing NZ is in a great place now from that perspective - we have a recently employed Wellbeing Manager…our voices are being heard amongst the administration. You can always improve though - nothing's perfect in elite sport.

Is there one change you are particularly proud of?

This year we've got Grace Prendergast and Ruby Tew competing and training in Cambridge, fully supported by Rowing NZ. I tried to do something similar in 2015 which was met with a brick wall. I did my Masters the year before Rio - I was in Europe but wasn't allowed to compete which was very frustrating.

Ruby and Grace are still part of our team, sending back their training data. As I understand it, they are still eligible for their funding. It's fantastic.

I hope the new administration can see there is more to life than being part of the programme year after year after year.

What's your best advice for a budding elite rower?

I always get asked this question…when you are young you have a desire to be the best tomorrow…I now preach that good things take time. You learn most in day-to-day training, not the wins.

Where do you think your competitive drive comes from?

It's interesting to think back on our childhoods…to wonder why I am so driven. My parents always fully supported, encouraged and believed in me, and still do to this day. When you are surrounded by that, when you've been told so many times that you can be the best….

I just had this desire to be an Olympic champion and the physical capabilities to do it. The majority of my previous disappointment came from feeling I hadn't fulfilled my potential. Now I can take a breath and say 'you were right Emma'.

Any thoughts on the state of women's sport?

It's evolved hugely. I'm a passionate fan of all women's sports, particularly where men have previously held the mantle…our women's rugby and cricket teams.

Now a five, six or seven year old Emma could turn on the TV and watch the White Ferns or the Black Ferns and actually have real physical role models there. A young Emma would have wanted to be a Jonah Lomu - now she could be a Portia Woodman or Sarah Hirini.

We need men to promote and help us to try and create some sort of even footing.

Did you ever have another career in mind?

I have this quiet confidence that when the time is right, I'll be able to step into the work force.

I've come to realise our skills are very transferrable. What athletes find hardest to deal with is the significant change in lifestyle and not having that direct goal in front of you rather than finding work.

I'd like to stay close to sports teams and individuals trying to stay at the top of their game.