“We need to improve our accuracy and cohesion with a very short runway leading up to the first test in eight days.”

O’Connor was a revelation for the Crusaders in their charge to the Super Rugby title this season after a move from the Queensland Reds.

But he was overlooked by Schmidt for the warm-up test against Fiji this month, where a ragged team narrowly avoided a morale-sapping loss.

While they struggled to assert themselves in the 21-18 win, the Lions have been hitting their stride, winning all four of their tour games so far.

First-choice flyhalf Noah Lolesio was injured in the Fiji match and needed neck surgery that has ruled him out of the three-test series.

That opened the door to O’Connor, with Schmidt mirroring Lions coach Andy Farrell, who also opted for experience when Elliot Daly broke his arm against the Reds.

He called up his son, Owen Farrell who – like O’Connor a seasoned flyhalf – has not featured for England since the 2023 World Cup.

Farrell was on the bench for the Lions in all three tests of the 2013 Australia series.

“I had a few conversations with James during the year,” Schmidt said of O’Connor.

“He had a good Super season for the Crusaders. He stayed close, he stayed connected the whole way through (with the Wallabies). He can potentially help the players, particularly our young 10s.”

Longevity

Slipper will inch closer to becoming the first Australian player to be capped for 150 tests after coming off the bench in all three games against the Lions 12 years ago.

“His longevity is something that is quite incredible in the game. And, you know, part of what makes Slips a little bit special is he’s always challenging himself to get better,” said Schmidt.

“He doesn’t believe that he’s quite got to the best version of himself yet, despite his many, many tests. So he’s going to keep working really hard.”

In the only other change to Australia’s Fiji squad, lock Josh Canham is recalled after impressing for the Reds during their loss to the Lions.

ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole and Western Force backrower Nick Champion de Crespigny are the only two uncapped players.

Forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, along with flyhalf Tom Lynagh and scrumhalf Jake Gordon, were all included despite missing the Fiji test due to injury.

Wallabies squad:

The Wallabies players, head coach, and staff pose for a photo after the squad announcement for the British and Irish Lions series at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2025, in Brisbane. Photo / Getty Images

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

-Agence France-Presse