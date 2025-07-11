Veteran playmaker James O’Connor was included on Friday in Australia’s squad to face the British and Irish Lions, adding a wealth of experience to a Wallabies side with a mountain to climb.
The 35-year-old started all three tests at fly-half when Australia last hosted the tourists in 2013, but hehas not played for his country in almost three years.
He joins prop James Slipper in a 36-man squad for three tests starting on July 19 in Brisbane as the only men to have faced the combined might of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland before.
Experienced scrumhalf Nic White was also named, having missed out on Wallabies selection in 2013.
“We’re conscious of how special it is to play the British and Irish Lions, so for those selected in the squad, they’ll be competing for test jerseys, while also trying to help others prepare,” said coach Joe Schmidt.
In the only other change to Australia’s Fiji squad, lock Josh Canham is recalled after impressing for the Reds during their loss to the Lions.
ACT Brumbies winger Corey Toole and Western Force backrower Nick Champion de Crespigny are the only two uncapped players.
Forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, along with flyhalf Tom Lynagh and scrumhalf Jake Gordon, were all included despite missing the Fiji test due to injury.
Wallabies squad:
Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson
Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright