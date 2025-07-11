Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks vs France: How Scott Robertson’s men can win test in Wellington

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Rugby correspondent Liam Napier talks with Ryan Bridge on Herald Now Live.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

With the surprisingly competitive French series shifting to Wellington, Liam Napier analyses how the second test could shake down.

Clarity amid chaos

Other than their set-piece strength, the best part of the All Blacks’ game in Dunedin was their attack. They scored four tries, with three more denied by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks