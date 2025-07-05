The reality proved a world removed, heaping pressure on the All Blacks to drastically improve before the second test in Wellington next week.

Rusty, scratchy first-test openings are common from the All Blacks. Last year, they escaped with a nervy one-point victory against England.

This time was supposed to be different, though. France weren’t supposed to be this competitive.

A run of three successive losses to France in Paris - in 2021, 2023, 2024 - was supposed to be broken with relative ease.

Averaging 14 test caps per player, and featuring eight rookies, the visitors were more baby Le Bleus than the Six Nations champions.

While the All Blacks injected four rookies, they made all the right noises of paying the French due respect and expecting their best. Yet their performance fell well short of expectations.

The longer this contest went on, the longer France’s second stringers believed their first win on New Zealand soil since 2009 could be within reach.

Desperately clinging to a one-point lead deep into the second half, Robertson’s All Blacks had their feet to the fire.

In the end, the All Blacks needed Beauden Barrett’s penalty in the 74th minute to sneak home and claim their first victory over France since 2018.

When the final whistle sounded, there were minimal celebrations from the All Blacks - and a muted reaction from the 28,532 crowd, too.

Rust was widely evident from the All Blacks. Their handling, the timing of their passing, and their kick execution was all off at times, they were exposed under the high ball, and their cleanout work was too passive. The All Blacks conceded 16 turnovers to France’s six.

There were bright spots with loose forwards Ardie Savea and Christian Lio-Willie, the latter on debut, featuring prominently.

Fabian Holland was in everything for 80 minutes. Will Jordan bagged two tries from the wing and Cam Roigard produced several scything breaks and one try-saving tackle. Others, though, struggled with Rieko Ioane enduring a difficult evening on the wing.

Collectively, this performance would not have been nearly good enough to knock off France’s first-choice side.

Just as they did last year, the All Blacks created ample chances but failed to display the clinical finishing they crave. They led 21-13 at halftime and were denied three tries, two in the second half.

Billy Proctor’s try was scrubbed out for an apparent knock on while grounding the ball and Jordan’s hat-trick was ruled out for a dubious obstruction. That left the All Blacks unable to capitalise on Gabin Villière 55th-minute yellow card for an intentional knockdown.

Defensively, the All Blacks were frail – conceding 27 points is far too many against this French team.

The All Blacks lost Sevu Reece in the opening minute after he took an unfortunate head knock in his first tackle of the game. Reece’s exit injected Damian McKenzie to fullback, pushing Jordan out to the right wing.

France defied all predictions to pounce on frequent All Blacks errors – and their propensity to kick the ball away without contesting or regathering it – to establish a shock 10-0 lead.

French fullback Theo Attissogbe sparked the opening strike when he beat Proctor on outside break - a decisive incision that paved the way for No 8 Mickael Guillard to cross from close range.

The All Blacks created chances early – Jordie Barrett had a try ruled out for a Fletcher Newell knock on and Ioane could’ve thrown a long ball after one sweeping movement – but didn’t convert.

Scott Barrett, who was replaced in the second half, helped his side settle with a momentum-turning charge down that paved the way for Beauden Barrett to send Jordan in at the corner.

McKenzie injected his unpredictable presence from the backfield on multiple occasions, but it was the forward pack, through a scrum penalty, who put Tupou Vaa’i in a position to charge over.

Just before the break, the All Blacks began to find their attacking groove with Beauden Barrett delivering a deft tip on for brother Jordie to project some breathing room at halftime.

Ioane invited the French back into the contest by dropping the second-half restart. The visitors duly obliged with experienced wing Gabin Villière crossing to set the tone for a tight, tense finish.

The All Blacks ultimately did enough, but an overriding feeling of frustration will linger with this performance needing to be immediately amended next week.

All Blacks 31 (Will Jordan 2, Tupou Vaa’i, Jordie Barrett tries; Beauden Barrett 4 cons, pen)

France 27 (Mickael Guillard, Gabin Villière, Cameron Woki tries; Nolann Le Garrec 3 cons, pen; Joris Segonds pen)

HT: 21-13

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.