On the bench, Chiefs prop Ollie Norris will likely debut in the No 17 jersey, after Fletcher Newell was passed fit to start at tighthead following a knee injury in the Crusaders’ Super Rugby Pacific final victory.

Lastly, Hurricanes co-captain Du’Plessis Kirifi has the chance to earn his first test cap, named in the No 20 jersey, after winning his maiden selection earlier this year.

“This is a huge moment for these men and their families; we are all thrilled for them,” Robertson said.

“For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian’s Highlanders supporters and Christian’s Otago fans will be out in full force,” he said.

“Ollie and Du’Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready.”

Elsewhere, Robertson has made a number of intriguing selections – notably in the backline.

As had been expected, Beauden Barrett has won the race for the No 10 jersey, having finished 2024 as the first choice at first five. Damian McKenzie will cover both first five and fullback, and has been named in the No 23.

With just two specialist wingers named in Robertson’s first squad of the year, Rieko Ioane has been selected out of position in the No 11 jersey.

The 28-year-old initially broke through with the All Blacks on the wing, but has since shifted infield into centre under both Robertson in 2024, and predecessor Ian Foster.d

Ioane’s move to the wing sees Billy Proctor earn another start at centre, alongside Hurricanes midfield partner Jordie Barrett, as arguably the best combination Robertson could put forward.

The All Blacks haven’t beaten France since 2018, coincidentally at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

All Blacks team to face France: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Samipeni Finau, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.