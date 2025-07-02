Scott Robertson names his first All Blacks 23 of the year, to face France at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night

All Blacks v France - all you need to know

All Blacks v France, First test, 7.05pm, Saturday, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

All you need to know as Scott Robertson’s side take on France in the first match of the 2025 season.

France have won their past three tests against the All Blacks, stretching back to 2021 and are aiming for four straight over New Zealand for the first time.

They haven’t won on New Zealand soil against the All Blacks since 2009.

All Blacks v France history

Played - 64

All Blacks won - 48

France won - 15

Draws - 1

All Blacks points scored - 1663

France points scored - 898

All Blacks v France - What happened last time?

The last time the two sides met was during last year’s Northern Tour, with France edging out a 30-29 victory.

It was a performance that offered so much promise but deteriorated to a deflating defeat in Paris for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks weren’t helped by several perplexing decisions from Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli – and one baffling TMO decision for a neck roll from replacement prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi – but so, too, were they their own worst enemies with multiple errors proving costly.

Following wins in 2023 and in 2021, France have recorded three victories in succession over the All Blacks.

Read full report

All Blacks v France line-ups

All Blacks side:

Announced today

France side:

Announced today

All Blacks v France form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: W, L, W, W, W

France: W, W, W, L, W

The All Blacks have won six of their last seven with the only defeat against the French in Paris. France are the reigning Six Nations champions with their one loss coming against England at Twickenham.

All Blacks v France referee

Nic Berry of Australia is in charge of the first test at Dunedin.

All Blacks v France TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.07 Draw: $31 France: $7.50

All Blacks v France - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v France, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

Plus James McOnie & Mike Lane of The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016.