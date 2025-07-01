Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson to test new talent in French series – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith break down the likely All Blacks team to play France in Dunedin this weekend.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson plans to accelerate Project 4-4-4, aiming for depth with four options per position.
  • Robertson intends to use upcoming tests against France to experiment and integrate new players.
  • Billy Proctor and Fabian Holland are expected to debut, with Timoci Tavatavanawai likely featuring off the bench.

Project 4-4-4 endured something of a false start last year, with even its architect, Scott Robertson, hinting recently that he could have made a few more bold selections than he did.

No one was expecting the new coach to come into the role and toss out the established

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby