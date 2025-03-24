Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Top All Blacks earn millions, debunking New Zealand Rugby’s ‘poor’ narrative - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson on how losing to Pumas in influenced his decisions
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul is one of NZ’s most respected rugby writers and columnists. He has won multiple awards for journalism and has written several books about sport.


THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand Rugby’s narrative of financial struggle against French and Japanese clubs is misleading.
  • Top All Blacks can earn comparable or better money by staying in New Zealand long-term.
  • Senior players benefit from lucrative contracts, sabbaticals and endorsement opportunities in New Zealand.

New Zealand loves to sell itself as the little guy, and the whole rugby narrative is built on the idea that it is a financial lightweight constantly finding innovative ways to fight off international heavyweights.

The big guys, the French and Japanese clubs, are presented as a



