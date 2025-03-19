Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

All Blacks eligibility debate won’t die with Scott Robertson’s U-turn – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The All Blacks Coach and NZR CEO joins Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in studio for an exclusive and wide ranging discussion of all the big rugby issues. Video / ZB
Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • New Zealand rugby players based offshore are currently not eligible to be selected for the All Blacks.
  • Coach Scott Robertson had suggested he would challenge the New Zealand Rugby board over the selection policy.
  • Senior All Blacks have enjoyed short sabbaticals playing for overseas clubs.

All Blacks coach Scott “Razor” Robertson has been reigned in by New Zealand Rugby.

It was only last November that Robertson suggested he would explore an alternative selection policy with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to keep an open mind about its overseas selection stance.

Razor rightfully looked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand