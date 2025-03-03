Barrett’s absence hurts the Hurricanes this season and, while he remains the All Blacks' first-choice second five-eighths after resigning through to 2027, Super Rugby is offering a shop window to other options.

Fiji-born Timoci Tavatavanawai is among those contenders with his shift from the wing to the Highlanders' midfield sparking a hive of interest.

Tavatavanawai fits the bill for the desire to harness a destructive physical presence from second-five – someone fully capable of crashing up the middle to generate quick ruck ball or alleviate the problems posed by prevalent rush defence.

Jamie Joseph clearly rates Tavatavanawai’s influence, too, after installing him as Highlanders co-captain.

Tavatavanawai was a surprising absence from last year’s All Blacks XV squad after a season in which he had a profound impact on a struggling Highlanders side. This year, despite a patchy performance against Moana Pasifika, his strength gaining turnovers at the breakdown and with ball in hand has been widely evident.

Tavatavanawai’s versatility is an asset but the question, as this season progresses, that the All Blacks selectors will ask is whether he can produce to a consistent standard – and whether he has the requisite fitness to succeed in the test arena that is several notches faster and more congested compared to the freedom Super Rugby affords.

While Tavatavanawai has bolted out of the gates in his quest to impress, the big mover from No 12 could prove to be Quinn Tupaea.

It’s been a long, arduous road back to form for Tupaea. A nasty cleanout from former Wallabies lock Darcy Swain left Tupaea with a ruptured ACL in 2022, robbing him of the entire next season. While he returned last year Tupaea was used sparingly which included spending time on the wing.

After another standout performance in the Chiefs' win over the Brumbies, though, it’s clear his confidence that stems from rebuilding trust in his frame is back.

Prior to his injury setback, Tupaea played 14 tests. He earned his promotion during Ian Foster’s All Blacks reign as a hard-running, direct physical presence. Those elements of his game remain but against the Brumbies his subtle skills came to the fore with a superb long ball, while falling off balance, to set up Anton Lienert-Brown’s try and a brilliantly executed chip and chase to break the second-half deadlock to propel the Chiefs to maintain their unbeaten start.

Some three years on from his last test appearance, Tupaea is reminding everyone of his potential. In doing so he offers a lesson in resilience and perseverance. And, at 25, time is on his side to further mature into a well-rounded prospect.

Selecting Tavatavanawai as a test midfielder would require something of a punt from the All Blacks. He has the potential to bring punchy rewards but as an inexperienced second five unproven at the elite level there are risks, too.

Coaches should back themselves to refine, improve and, ultimately get the best from all their players – rookies or veterans. But so, too, are many coaches inherently conservative, preferring to rely on those who have been there, done that, particularly on the test scene.

That’s partly why, fitness and form permitting, All Blacks selection favours Tupaea over Tavatavanawai.

Barrett and Lienert-Brown, the latter equally comfortable in both midfield roles, are locked in for Scott Robertson’s All Blacks. David Havili, who appears poised to thrive with the responsibility of assuming the Crusaders captaincy, is likely to edge his way in, too.

With Billy Proctor yet to return from injury for the Hurricanes and Rieko Ioane the first-choice centre, there’s little wriggle room to crack the All Blacks midfield.

Next year, that picture becomes more crowded when Leicester Fainga’anuku returns to the Crusaders from France.

For now, though, Tupaea and Tavatavanawai are stating their early cases to promote a point of difference and steal a line from Australian pop star Shannon Noll to say ‘Hey Razor, what about me’.