Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks: Second-five contenders standing up in Jordie Barrett’s Irish absence - Liam Napier

Liam Napier
By
Chief Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Quinn Tupaea of the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Quinn Tupaea of the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Liam Napier
Opinion by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is the Chief Sports Writer and Rugby Correspondent for New Zealand's Herald.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Jordie Barrett’s Irish sabbatical has opened the door for other second five-eighths to present their case to All Blacks selectors
  • Fijian-born Timoci Tavatavanawai has been a standout for the Highlanders
  • Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea has forced his way into the conversation with a string of impressive displays

Jordie Barrett’s absence, albeit temporary, shines a light on New Zealand’s alternate second five-eighths contenders this season.

Barrett’s six-month sabbatical with Irish powerhouse Leinster will undoubtedly improve his rugby IQ and long-term value to New Zealand rugby.

While Barrett will be available for the All this year he will need to be managed through the remainder of the year after forgoing an offseason break to jump straight into work with Leinster in early December.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks