Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Blues v Hurricanes: Why NZ rugby needs the Aucklanders to be great – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Timoci Tavatavanawai impressed against the Blues. Photo / SmartFrame

Timoci Tavatavanawai impressed against the Blues. Photo / SmartFrame

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more

Six talking points heading into round three of Super Rugby Pacific.

The game needs better Blues

The biggest game of this week’s round of Super Rugby Pacific, the Blues facing the Hurricanes in Wellington, matters to more than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby