Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Photosport

Clayton McMillan will depart as Chiefs coach at the end of the current Super Rugby season.

Newstalk ZB has reported McMillan will head to Irish club Munster, who he coached the All Blacks XV against last year.

He had emerged as the “bookies favourite” for a role which has remained vacant at Munster since Graham Rowntree’s exit in October.

McMillan is in his fifth year as Chiefs coach and has lead the franchise to three Super Rugby finals and a semifinal.

More to come