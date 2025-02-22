“This is a group that has been through some adversity. We’ve been to the big dance a couple of times and haven’t quite got it done so we’ve just learnt that what happens in round one and two has very little bearing on what happens later on in the season other than accumulating points, building the game and some confidence, and just enjoying turning up to work every day.

“These blokes keep their feet firmly on the ground and if they ever look like floating off a little bit we’re pretty quick to bring them back down. We’re happy with the way we’ve been playing, but we’ve got some big games ahead of us over the next four weeks heading into our bye so we’ll turn our attention to the Brumbies now and if we prepare well we’ll give ourselves a good opportunity of performing well.”

In a bruising encounter, the Chiefs lost captain Luke Jacobson inside the opening 10 minutes of the contest after he sustained a head knock in a tackle from Crusaders flanker Cullen Grace and ultimately failed a head injury assessment.

The side was also forced to replace midfielder Rameka Poihipi around the 10-minute mark after he succumbed to a non-contact leg injury.

McMillan said he felt like the challenge on Jacobson probably warranted a yellow card, but voiced his admiration for how the referees had been controlling the games so far this year.

“You’re going to get a few decisions that go your way and there are going to be others that go against you. I think the referees, I tip my hat to them. I think they’ve been doing a great job of bringing some tempo into the game,” he said.

“We’ve seen high ball-in-play minutes and a little bit of fatigue at the back of games. I think they’ve been doing a really good job and obviously it’s a dynamic game; they’re going to miss some things and potentially that was one of them.

“Luke’s nose is a bit busted up and, for a handsome young man like him, he’ll be a bit disappointed about that, but it’ll get fixed up.”

One thing that has been clear for the Chiefs early in the campaign is not just how they are tracking as a team, but the performances of individuals too.

Against the Crusaders, blindside flanker Simon Parker and midfielder Quinn Tupaea were among those to continue their strong starts to the season, while winger Emoni Narawa was everywhere in his first start of the campaign.

“He’s probably just at his best when he’s being cheeky,” McMillan said of Narawa.

“I spent this morning just going back over, reviewing the game and I see he’s pulling people’s shorts down in the middle of the game and he’s doing all sorts of stuff, and I think when you allow people to just be themselves, then they’re more likely to give the best of themselves.

“He’s one of those people I think if he’s put too much into a box or [has to] follow a framework, then you’re probably not going to see the best of them.

“In our environment, we take him and everyone for who they are and what they bring to the table, flaws and all, and Emoni is a good example of somebody who thrives in that sort of environment.”

