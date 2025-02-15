A Leroy Carter try soon after saw the Chiefs take the lead for the first time since opening the scoring in the 13th minute with a Damian McKenzie penalty. McKenzie then scored his second try of the night to slam the door shut on their hosts.

There was nothing easy on offer for either team; both having their moments in the collision and with ball in hand in a very different match to last year’s finale. While the Blues’ bruising play up the middle has been their calling card under Vern Cotter, it was when they tried to exploit space out wide that they looked their most dangerous, with Beauden Barrett injecting himself into the line well from fullback, A.J. Lam attacking well and the wingers linking up.

Dalton Papali’i put in a big shift for the hosts with some high-impact tackles and getting over the ball at the ruck, while he continued his streak of scoring a round-one try when he crossed for the first of the night in the 29th minute – extending his stretch to three seasons now.

Lock Laghlan McWhannell, getting the first opportunity as Patrick Tuipulotu’s prospective starting locking partner in the wake of Sam Darry’s season-ending injury, also made some nice defensive plays – including a beautiful one-on-one legs tackle to bring down a surging Damian McKenzie inside his own 22.

Dalton Papali'i celebrates his try against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

McKenzie, starting at fullback, was everywhere for the visitors, having success attacking the line, kicking well and taking smart options. Lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi made the most of his start, while sevens convert Leroy Carter showed his ability to create something out of nothing and looks like a player to keep an eye on.

It was a penalty from McKenzie that got the scoreboard ticking over for the night. The Chiefs fullback made no mistake from right in front in the 13th minute after a couple of failed rolling maul attempts, as the rain started to fall and send a healthy chunk of the crowd scrambling to the concourse for shelter.

The Blues hit back through Papali’i’s try, scored after the Chiefs defended a rolling maul attempt well. Another McKenzie penalty soon after closed the gap to one, before a Papali’i turnover ignited a counterattack from the Blues, which ultimately saw Lam score out wide to end the half.

With the Chiefs naming one of the most stacked benches in recent memory – with six of the eight impact players with at least one All Blacks cap – they rang the changes in the 50th minute and that coincided with them going ahead through a McKenzie try.

Cortez Ratima, replacing Xavier Roe, who himself had a solid outing, then effected what would have been a try to Mark Tele’a out wide – doing just enough to stop Tele’a’s initial attempt to ground the ball, with the Blues winger then sliding out before he could get the ball down.

It felt like the Chiefs had the momentum at that point and when Fusitu’a got sin-binned they capitalised.

Carter was rewarded for an impressive showing with the go-ahead try; the Chiefs stretching the Blues’ defence for numbers and the winger going across freely.

The Blues were back to their full complement with eight minutes to go, but McKenzie’s second try put the result beyond doubt, with the Chiefs holding the Blues scoreless in the second half.

Chiefs 25 (Damian McKenzie 2, Leroy Carter tries; McKenzie 2 cons, 2 pens)

Blues 14 (Dalton Papali’i, A.J. Lam tries; Beauden Barrett 2 cons)

HT: 6-14

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.