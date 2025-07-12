Cron spent time with both during a period when a variety of All Blacks – most notably front rowers – were battling a condition dubbed ‘turf toe’ involving pain at the base of the big toe when bent.

Jumping, landing or pushing off when running could all exacerbate the sometimes career-ending ligament injury.

Athletes from two very different fields - ballet and sumo wrestling - provided former All Blacks scrum and lineout coach Mike Cron with important nuggets of information. NZ Herald composite photo

In an interview with the Herald before his book’s release on Wednesday, Cron said his first travels in search of ways to prevent turf toe saw him visit NFL franchise the New York Giants.

NFL athletes are susceptible to the condition from hard artificial turf surfaces.

He was then allowed access to the Royal New Zealand Ballet as it prepared for a performance of The Mikado; including a meeting with the group’s Italian artistic director and talking to the dancers.

“At the end of training, we were invited up on stage,” Cron told the Herald. “And I had two questions, one was about turf toe.”

Cron was told ballet dancers were able to limit the risk of turf toe because of their landings. They had ways of landing that put less impact on the big toe.

It was something Cron passed on to the All Blacks medical team and their lineout jumpers.

Mike Cron poses in the All Blacks sheds with props Tony Woodcock, l to r, Greg Somerville and Campbell Johnstone after the 3-0 series win over the 2005 British & Irish Lions. Photo / Supplied

Cron’s other question was to the Kiwi male lead of The Mikado production after he had watched him doing “a s***load of lifting above the head” of his dance partner.

Cron likened it to the process of forwards lifting a teammate in the air to snare an opposition kickoff.

“I said, ‘What have you learned in your career that allows you to make that look so bloody easy? You’re so balanced when you’re holding the lady up above your head.’”

“He tells me about how you lock out and how you breathe, how you fill your belly up with the air and push your guts out and down, and I go, ‘Oh s***, same as powerlifters, same as what [then All Black prop] Owen Franks does [with his training].”

Cron – who prides himself on still being able to pack down against international front rowers at training – says the ballet session provided him “two bits of gold” that he was able to transfer into the All Blacks environment.

Tony Woodcock wrestles with scrum coach Mike Cron during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Another nugget of knowledge was learned from spending time observing a sumo wrestling school in Japan.

Cron spent several days there before returning to his base in Canterbury still contemplating what he’d seen, and wondering whether any of the lessons could be applied to rugby.

Three months later, he reviewed video footage, and it clicked.

“The last thing they do before they explode, these big guys, is with their toes . . . they hold the ground to get power and then release the power through into [their] opponent,” Cron said.

Mike Cron was a hands-on coach during his time with the All Blacks pack, something he has continued with the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

“I came back and started teaching that. With the sprigs in our boots, we push into the ground and hold the ground like a parrot in a bird cage.

“You get far more grip, far more purchase because power comes from the ground through your feet and through your body, into that other prick [the opposition]. That’s gold.”

Cron said while top rugby players, ballet dancers and sumo wrestlers excel in very different arenas, they were all still athletes - who had insights others could learn from.

“If you go and see Cirque Soleil train, you will pick something up.”

Delivering “tough messages in a pleasant fashion”

Cron is one of the most respected specialist skills coaches in the professional rugby arena.

The quotes on the back cover of Coach include Sir Graham Henry describing him as “an exceptional coach”, fellow ex-All Black mentor Wayne Smith saying he is “the best coach in world rugby”, and ex-All Black captain Sam Cane saying he felt “lucky to have been coached by him for so long”.

Former All Blacks scrum and lineout coach Mike Cron has written about his incredible career in rugby in new book Coach - Lessons from an All Black Legend. Photo / Supplied

Cron was seen as much more than just a coach by some of the forwards he coached; he was also a mate.

And he writes honestly about how one of those friendships saw him let someone down.

During a tour of the Northern Hemisphere, hooker Andrew Hore asked him on a night out why he was more often being used off the reserves bench rather than starting in the No 2 jersey.

Cron initially told Hore it wasn’t the “time or place to talk about it”, he said, before eventually revealing he didn’t think Hore “was technically good enough yet to scrummage at the top level”.

An aggrieved Hore asked how long Cron had thought that.

Grant Fox, Scott McLeod, Steve Hansen, Ian Foster and Mike Cron in the All Black coaching box during a practice match in 2018. Photo / Photosport

“I said I’d known for a while. Then he said, ‘So when the f*** were you going to tell me?’”

Cron responded: “I’ve let you down. By not wanting to confront our friendship, or deal with a tough situation head on . . .”

Talking to the Herald, Cron said it was probably the biggest lesson he learned in his early years with the All Blacks.

“They actually deserve your very best and sometimes it has to be 100% honesty with it . . . sometimes it’s brutal honesty.”

Mike Cron learned a valuable lesson about juggling friendships and being honest with feedback within the All Blacks in his dealing with former test hooker Andrew Hore. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The next day, Hore and Cron met with the All Blacks physio and strength and conditioning coach to work on technique.

Three weeks later, Hore was a starting All Black.

Cron says he never again allowed a friendship to cloud much-needed honesty with a player.

“It’s easy to put something under the bloody carpet,” Cron told the Herald from the Wallabies camp as they prepare to take on the British & Irish Lions in a three-test series in Australia.

Mike Cron - third from right - and All Blacks players toast defending the Bledisloe Cup in 2005. Photo / Supplied

In Coach, Cron wrote how he loved the All Blacks rule book “because it was probably the smallest book in the world”.

“I think if you have to have a lot of rules, then you’ve probably not got your environment quite right,” he wrote.

Cron says it contained just three rules: be on time, wear the right kit and act like an All Black.

Wayne Smith, right, says Mike Cron, left, is the best coach he knows in world rugby. Photo / Photosport

“The last one, of course, is all-encompassing,” he wrote.

“We didn’t write anything down to add to that because the players knew what was right and what was wrong, and what acting like a dickhead looked like. So just act like an All Black. It’s pretty simple.”

Mike Cron says the All Black teams he was involved with were given few rules and were treated like adults. Photo / World Rugby

Agony and ecstasy – two very different Rugby World Cup campaigns

Cron’s home gym has reminders – a series of hung jerseys and medals - of the four Rugby World Cup campaigns he shared with the All Blacks.

In 2011 and 2015, two ended in absolute joy and gold medals after the All Blacks secured the William Webb Ellis Cup.

All Blacks wing Ben Smith has his children, Annabelle and Walter, receive his medal from World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont after the side finished third at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There’s also a bronze medal from the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

And there’s no silverware from his first tournament in 2007 - when the Henry-coached team went in as hot favourites.

French football legend Zinedine Zidane gets some kicking pointers from All Black first-five Daniel Carter at the All Blacks hotel in Marseille during the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Despite the hype around the team – and rampant pool-play wins over Italy, Portugal, Scotland and Romania - they succumbed to their worst tournament finish, controversially losing to France 20-18 in a quarter-final in Cardiff.

Cron’s ongoing frustration about the match officiating – including referee Wayne Barnes and mistakes by his assistant referees - is clear.

He said the work of the officials was “very poor” yet had the All Blacks played to “our best ability, we would have won the game; that’s reality”.

In Coach, Cron likened the feeling in the dressing room that day to “a death of a close family member”.

Time hasn't reduced Mike Cron's frustration at referee Wayne Barnes' performance in the 2007 Rugby World Cup semifinal between the All Blacks and France. Photo / Photosport

“Next to the day I lost my mother, it was the hardest day of my life,” he wrote.

But out of that pain came a speech he says he was blessed to have witnessed; Henry’s address to his emotionally broken players, when he blamed no one for the loss and spoke of his pride in them.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is unbelievable’. The full support that he had for the players and their effort; I just thought he was an absolute champion leader that night.”

France stood toe to toe with the All Blacks as they performed the haka at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Cron believes his honesty – and care – saw key players spurn contracts to head overseas after the 2007 tournament.

“I think a lot of them may just have changed their minds that night,” Cron said.

Henry’s words may have lit the fuse that saw the All Blacks win the World Cup on home soil four years later.

All Black coach Graham Henry and a dejected Richie McCaw at the press conference after their 2007 Rugby World Cup exit. Photo / Photosport

>> Coach - Lessons from an All Blacks Legend is published by HarperCollins Publishers on Wednesday, with a RRP of $39.99.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.