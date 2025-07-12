Former All Blacks scrum and lineout coach Mike Cron integrated techniques from ballet and sumo wrestling into All Blacks forward pack. NZ Herald composite photo.
Scrum guru Mike Cron has opened up on his 16-season tenure coaching the All Blacks forward pack in his new book. Before its release, he talked to Neil Reid about his life in rugby - and some creative techniques.
Mike Cron has looked far and wide to make his forwardpacks better – including adopting techniques from slender, tights-wearing ballet dancers and borderline-obese sumo wrestlers.
Regarded by many as the rugby world’s leading scrum and forwards coach, the former police detective has never been afraid to look in less traditional places to get the best out of his players – and himself.
In his upcoming autobiography - Coach - Lessons from an All Blacks Legend – the 70-year-old opens up on his 210-test tenure with the All Blacks, including Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015 - and his current role with the Wallabies.
He writes about the All Blacks pack benefiting from techniques he observed in dancers at the Royal New Zealand Ballet and at a sumo wrestling gym in Japan.
“I said, ‘What have you learned in your career that allows you to make that look so bloody easy? You’re so balanced when you’re holding the lady up above your head.’”
“He tells me about how you lock out and how you breathe, how you fill your belly up with the air and push your guts out and down, and I go, ‘Oh s***, same as powerlifters, same as what [then All Black prop] Owen Franks does [with his training].”
Cron – who prides himself on still being able to pack down against international front rowers at training – says the ballet session provided him “two bits of gold” that he was able to transfer into the All Blacks environment.
Cron said while top rugby players, ballet dancers and sumo wrestlers excel in very different arenas, they were all still athletes - who had insights others could learn from.
“If you go and see Cirque Soleil train, you will pick something up.”
Delivering “tough messages in a pleasant fashion”
Cron is one of the most respected specialist skills coaches in the professional rugby arena.
The quotes on the back cover of Coach include Sir Graham Henry describing him as “an exceptional coach”, fellow ex-All Black mentor Wayne Smith saying he is “the best coach in world rugby”, and ex-All Black captain Sam Cane saying he felt “lucky to have been coached by him for so long”.
Cron was seen as much more than just a coach by some of the forwards he coached; he was also a mate.
And he writes honestly about how one of those friendships saw him let someone down.
“I think if you have to have a lot of rules, then you’ve probably not got your environment quite right,” he wrote.
Cron says it contained just three rules: be on time, wear the right kit and act like an All Black.
“The last one, of course, is all-encompassing,” he wrote.
“We didn’t write anything down to add to that because the players knew what was right and what was wrong, and what acting like a dickhead looked like. So just act like an All Black. It’s pretty simple.”
Agony and ecstasy – two very different Rugby World Cup campaigns
Cron’s home gym has reminders – a series of hung jerseys and medals - of the four Rugby World Cup campaigns he shared with the All Blacks.
In 2011 and 2015, two ended in absolute joy and gold medals after the All Blacks secured the William Webb Ellis Cup.
There’s also a bronze medal from the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
And there’s no silverware from his first tournament in 2007 - when the Henry-coached team went in as hot favourites.
Despite the hype around the team – and rampant pool-play wins over Italy, Portugal, Scotland and Romania - they succumbed to their worst tournament finish, controversially losing to France 20-18 in a quarter-final in Cardiff.