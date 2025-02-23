Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues struggle, Chiefs shine; seven talking points from week two - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Highlanders triumphed over the Blues at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium winning 29-21.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The defending champion Blues remain winless after two rounds of Super Rugby Pacific
  • Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai continues to impress in his new midfield role
  • Clayton McMillan’s Chiefs already appear to be the team to beat

Seven talking points from round two of Super Rugby Pasifika.

Heroes come in many forms

The Highlanders stunning 29-21 victory over the Blues in Dunedin was built on the back of the fitness, courage, and commitment to the team of every southern man on the field.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby