Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby
Updated

Crusaders can prove this week they are back to their best by beating Chiefs – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Crusaders coach Rob Penney (right) with new recruit James O'Connor. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Rob Penney (right) with new recruit James O'Connor. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

Six talking points heading into the second round of Super Rugby Pacific.

An early showdown

Crusaders coach Rob Penney has been suitably realistic about his team’s impressive opening game, the 33-25 win over the Hurricanes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s one victory,” he said this week, “in a long campaign.” By

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby