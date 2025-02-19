Play was called to a halt in the 70th minute of the Chiefs’ 25-14 win over the Blues after one of the streakers – completely naked barring his footwear – was able to not only reach the pitch but almost take up a spot in the Chiefs’ backline.
Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson laughed off there being “a few nuts and bolts out” when asked about the incident after the match. He noted that while it wasn’t ideal for the game, there were processes in place for officials to allow the security guards to handle the situation.
However, it brought back to light the conversation around punishments for pitch invaders – which peaked in 2023 after the Warriors hosted the Brisbane Broncos in Napier and more than 20 spectators attempted or successfully made their way onto McLean Park.
That saw leaders from 14 New Zealand sports stadiums and major sports organisations co-sign a letter to the then-Government suggesting harsher penalties for pitch invaders. The Herald understands it was then passed on to Sport New Zealand.
When contacted about the letter at the weekend, Sport NZ said queries were best directed to the Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell, who told the Herald thatchanging legislation around punishments for pitch invasions was not a priority for the present Government.
“I understand and appreciate that pitch invasion remains a concern,” Mitchell said.
“There are various opportunities that could positively impact spectator behaviour, including education, communications, and security requirements. These actions would sit with sports stakeholders such as sports organisations, event operators, and venues.
“The Government has a very full legislative agenda and progressing this is not currently a priority. This Government’s priority is on violent crime.”
Under the current Major Events Management Act, fines of up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment can be imposed for pitch invasion at a major sporting event.
The 2023 letter asked the Government to consider extending those punishments to all sporting events at major stadiums in New Zealand rather than just major events, and that pitch invaders face a lifetime ban from all stadiums across the country.
It also asked for an increased threshold for fines, with a minimum penalty of $5000 for any spectator who enters the field of play and up to $10,000 should that person disrupt the event taking place.
That was the case on Saturday night when play had to be temporarily stopped.
The letter also stated there had been an increase in this sort of behaviour and there had been a growing concern for the safety of athletes, staff, and spectators.
The group argued that current practice saw offenders “receive light penalties, if any” and sought the Government’s support in taking a zero-tolerance stance.
In a statement to the Herald after Saturday night’s match was disrupted, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said pitch invaders at the Auckland stadium would be immediately removed from the venue and issued with a trespass notice.
“We take the safety of everyone who attends an event at Eden Park, including the players, extremely seriously. Because we don’t know what the person’s intention is when they unlawfully enter the field during a match, it is Eden Park’s policy to stop the person as soon as is practicable and reduce the risk to the players.”
It’s not just a matter of player safety. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald that an individual had been taken to Auckland Hospital in moderate condition after being assessed and treated just after 9pm.