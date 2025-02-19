When contacted about the letter at the weekend, Sport NZ said queries were best directed to the Minister for Sport and Recreation Mark Mitchell, who told the Herald that changing legislation around punishments for pitch invasions was not a priority for the present Government.

“I understand and appreciate that pitch invasion remains a concern,” Mitchell said.

“There are various opportunities that could positively impact spectator behaviour, including education, communications, and security requirements. These actions would sit with sports stakeholders such as sports organisations, event operators, and venues.

“The Government has a very full legislative agenda and progressing this is not currently a priority. This Government’s priority is on violent crime.”

Several people tried to get onto the pitch during the opening round Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and Blues at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Under the current Major Events Management Act, fines of up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment can be imposed for pitch invasion at a major sporting event.

The 2023 letter asked the Government to consider extending those punishments to all sporting events at major stadiums in New Zealand rather than just major events, and that pitch invaders face a lifetime ban from all stadiums across the country.

It also asked for an increased threshold for fines, with a minimum penalty of $5000 for any spectator who enters the field of play and up to $10,000 should that person disrupt the event taking place.

That was the case on Saturday night when play had to be temporarily stopped.

The letter also stated there had been an increase in this sort of behaviour and there had been a growing concern for the safety of athletes, staff, and spectators.

The group argued that current practice saw offenders “receive light penalties, if any” and sought the Government’s support in taking a zero-tolerance stance.

In a statement to the Herald after Saturday night’s match was disrupted, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said pitch invaders at the Auckland stadium would be immediately removed from the venue and issued with a trespass notice.

“We take the safety of everyone who attends an event at Eden Park, including the players, extremely seriously. Because we don’t know what the person’s intention is when they unlawfully enter the field during a match, it is Eden Park’s policy to stop the person as soon as is practicable and reduce the risk to the players.”

It’s not just a matter of player safety. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald that an individual had been taken to Auckland Hospital in moderate condition after being assessed and treated just after 9pm.

In a video shared on social media, one attempted streaker appeared to have suffered a leg injury after failing to reach the field of play.

