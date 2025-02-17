Play was brought to a halt in the 70th minute when one naked invader made their way to the Chiefs' backline. The man eventually threw his hands up and was taken down by security.

The referee was forced to stop play so the invader could be stopped and escorted from the pitch.

In a statement to the Herald, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said pitch invaders at the ground would be immediately removed from the venue and issued with a trespass notice.

“We take the safety of everyone who attends an event at Eden Park, including the players, extremely seriously. Because we don’t know what the person’s intention is when they unlawfully enter the field during a match, it is Eden Park’s policy to stop the person as soon as is practicable and reduce the risk to the players.”

The Herald revealed New Zealand sports stadium chief executives and major sports organisations wrote to the Government in 2023 calling for harsher penalties for pitch invaders.

It came after the Warriors hosted the Brisbane Broncos in Napier and more than 20 spectators attempted or successfully dashed on to McLean Park.

The letter asked for a lifetime ban from all stadiums across New Zealand and an increase in fines.

Under the current Major Events Management Act, fines of up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment can be imposed for pitch invasion at a major sporting event.

A spokesperson for Auckland Stadiums who manages Go Media Mount Smart, North Harbour and Western Springs stadium said: “Auckland Stadiums wants sporting events to remain free of pitch invaders both to allow players to do their job on the field, and families to enjoy the event without interruption.

“We signed and supported a letter in 2023 from leaders of Aotearoa New Zealand’s major stadiums and sporting organisations, seeking to work collaboratively with Government to combat pitch incursions. We continue to work closely with stadium hirers and security personnel to discourage these behaviours and have a zero-tolerance policy for incursions onto the field of play.”

