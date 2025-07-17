Blair Tuke joins the Herald at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club to reflect on a busy year. Video / Michael Craig

The Open Championship 2025: Ryan Fox off pace, Daniel Hillier shoots even in opening round

Ryan Fox will have to go low tomorrow to keep his cut streak at majors alive after a bumpy start to Open Championship at Royal Portrush, while fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier had a better day in windy conditions.

Fox opened with a four-over 75 after recording five bogeys on his opening six holes, currently eight shots back from a five-way share of the lead.

Hillier looks in a much stronger contention following an even-par 71.

Matt Fiztpatrick, who was playing with Fox, shares the lead with Jacob Skov Olelsen, Haotong Li, Lucas Glover and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Two-time major winner and world no 1 Scottie Scheffler is just a shot back after opening with a 68.