Ryan Fox will have to go low tomorrow to keep his cut streak at majors alive after a bumpy start to Open Championship at Royal Portrush, while fellow Kiwi Daniel Hillier had a better day in windy conditions.
Fox opened with a four-over 75 after recording five bogeys on hisopening six holes, currently eight shots back from a five-way share of the lead.
Hillier looks in a much stronger contention following an even-par 71.
Matt Fiztpatrick, who was playing with Fox, shares the lead with Jacob Skov Olelsen, Haotong Li, Lucas Glover and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Two-time major winner and world no 1 Scottie Scheffler is just a shot back after opening with a 68.
This year’s Masters champion Rory McIlroy is currently two-under through 11 holes.
Fox came into the Open Championship with high expectations having picked up wins at the Myrtle Beach Classic and the Canadian Open, while his best finish at the British major was when it was last played at the Northern Irish links course in 2019.
He’s also made the cut at the last 10 majors, stretching back to the 2022 Open Championship when he didn’t play the weekend.
However he struggled from the start, hitting long of the first green and failing to get an up and down. A missed birdie chance at the par five second was then followed by four straight bogeys to see Fox slip to five-over through six holes.
His first birdie of the day came at the par five seventh when an eagle putt just fell short.
Fox played even-par for the remaining 11 holes with a bogey at the 11th and a second birdie at the par three 13th, leaving him in 119th place. He tees off 1.26am tomorrow to begin his second round.
Hillier had a bogey-birdie-bogey start to sit at one-under through the first nine before holing almost five metre putt for eagle at the par five 12th. His only blemish on the back nine was a bogey at the 14th that brought him back to even, leaving Hillier in a share of 37th.