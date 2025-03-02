Australia’s Ryan Peake celebrates his NZ Open triumph. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson at Millbrook

Ryan Peake has won the New Zealand Open by a stroke, finishing at 23-under par.

In one of the tournaments most thrilling denouements, he sank an eight-foot putt as rain started to fall for the first time across the four days on the last hole.

His roar was primal - if he had missed, a four-way play-off would have ensued - and the champagne was sprayed liberally by mates who stormed the green.

Peake’s blinder came under enormous pressure after taking the lead at the event for the first time on the 67th hole - he went 55 holes without a bogey.