Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Open Championship: Ryan Fox takes stock ahead of final major of the year

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Blair Tuke joins the Herald at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club to reflect on a busy year. Video / Michael Craig
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Preparing for the final major championship of the year, Ryan Fox personified the old adage that time flies when you’re having fun.

It’s been a season that has raced by for the Kiwi golfer, who picked up his first win on the PGA Tour in May, added another in June,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save