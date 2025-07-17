Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Silver Fern Maddy Gordon says netball stars in panic over ANZ Premiership future

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Pulse's Maddy Gordon. Photo / Photosport

Pulse's Maddy Gordon. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Panic is setting in among the country’s top netballers over the continued uncertainty around the ANZ Premiership’s future.

There is still no broadcast deal for next year, which upholds the competition’s pay structure.

Netball New Zealand claims a new contract is weeks away but is refusing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save