“It’s not really out there how uncertain it is, and it actually is. I know there are a lot of girls who are freaking out. It’s hard to say that we do try and put it to the back of our minds because it is our career.”

Gordon was asked if they have been told anything by NNZ.

“I think they’re just still working through it. There’s really nothing more from that. They’re still trying to work it out.”

The 29-test Silver Fern has announced she is open to shifting to Australia’s Super Netball.

The NNZ board is also wrestling with whether it changes the Ferns’ eligibility rules to allow top players to shift abroad for club netball.

Gordon is not ruling out leaving the Pulse.

“We’ll see how this exemption process goes because I would never say no.”

New Zealand skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio, midcourter Kate Heffernan and defender Kelly Jackson have all called for change to the criteria, which currently demands Silver Ferns play in the ANZ Premiership.

Ace shooter Grace Nweke is ineligible for the test team as she plays for the New South Wales Swifts.

The Players Association has suggested shifting New Zealand’s domestic competition so it does not clash with Super Netball, thereby allowing athletes to compete in both.

The association has also been encouraging athletes to plan for life after the ANZ Premiership, having given NNZ until the end of the current competition to confirm a new broadcast deal.

The ANZ Premiership nears its crescendo with the elimination final between the Pulse and the Mainland Tactix in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Tactix are unbeaten at home this season and favourites to meet the Northern Mystics in next week’s grand final in Auckland.

Gordon said they will attempt to neutralise Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

“Disconnecting TP [Selby-Rickit] is quite key for us. She plays that extra third feeder and she has a big workload down there. I definitely think she’s a target.”