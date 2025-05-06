Ekenasio said Nweke’s presence is vital for the Ferns.
“Grace is a one-of-a-kind type of player. Purely as a player, I’d love to see her playing because she’s an asset to our team, massively. I love playing with her. I’ll be eagerly awaiting whenever that decision is locked in.”
The 23-year-old has been retained in the national side’s leadership group and Taurua is in regular contact with her.
New Zealand will play South Africa in three home tests in the Taini Jamison Trophy series in September.
The Ferns will then attempt to defend the Constellation Cup against the Australia Diamonds across four tests, two either side of the Tasman.
Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates on rugby and netball for Gold Sport.