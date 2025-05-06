The 34-year-old told Newstalk ZB she will never meet the requirements, and will have to choose when to cut ties for an opportunity abroad.

“Reaching 100 is impossible for me. I won’t reach 100 if I look to still play over in Suncorp [Super Netball]. The eligibility is quite tough because we have only got a handful of centurions.

“If we stick with that eligibility criteria, there would’ve only been a couple of people who would’ve been able to actually go and play [abroad]. Who knows if that needs to be revisited?”

Nweke put up 54 goals to help the top of the table Swifts to their fourth victory of the season over former Stars coach Kiri Wills’ Firebirds on Sunday.

Grace Nweke of New Zealand against Australia during a Constellation Cup match in Perth in October 2024. She is waiting to learn if she can continue playing for the Silver Ferns in 2025. Photo / AAP Image / Richard Wainwright / Photosport

Ekenasio said Nweke’s presence is vital for the Ferns.

“Grace is a one-of-a-kind type of player. Purely as a player, I’d love to see her playing because she’s an asset to our team, massively. I love playing with her. I’ll be eagerly awaiting whenever that decision is locked in.”

Nweke has been vocal about her desire to still represent the Ferns, telling the Inside Netball podcast she is still holding out hope of playing tests in 2025.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said at the ANZ Premiership launch there is no update on the board’s plan to review the selection policy, but it is “on the agenda”.

Wyllie last month said they are aware of Nweke’s comments and the board will examine the criteria.

“They are continually reviewing and revising their views on it, so that’s certainly something for our board to discuss.”

Wyllie said she will stand by the board’s decision.

“But I am encouraging them to make sure we continue to show flexibility and review these policies as they are needed.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has also expressed her desire for Nweke to receive an exemption.

The 23-year-old has been retained in the national side’s leadership group and Taurua is in regular contact with her.

New Zealand will play South Africa in three home tests in the Taini Jamison Trophy series in September.

The Ferns will then attempt to defend the Constellation Cup against the Australia Diamonds across four tests, two either side of the Tasman.

