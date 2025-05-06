Advertisement
Silver Ferns skipper criticises test eligibility criteria, calls for Grace Nweke exception

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Grace Nweke (left) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (second left) hope to be able to play together for the Silver Ferns again this year. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio has criticised the test eligibility criteria after calling for shooter Grace Nweke to receive an exemption.

The Netball New Zealand board’s rules state a player shifting overseas must have 100 test caps to remain available for the test side.

Nweke, currently with the New South Wales Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball, is ineligible, having only played 38 games for New Zealand.

There have been only seven Silver Ferns to pass the 100-cap mark – Irene van Dyk, Laura Langman, Maria Folau, Leana de Bruin, Casey Kopua, Katrina Rore and Lesley Rumball.

Of the current squad, Ekenasio has the most Silver Ferns caps with 79.

The 34-year-old told Newstalk ZB she will never meet the requirements, and will have to choose when to cut ties for an opportunity abroad.

“Reaching 100 is impossible for me. I won’t reach 100 if I look to still play over in Suncorp [Super Netball]. The eligibility is quite tough because we have only got a handful of centurions.

“If we stick with that eligibility criteria, there would’ve only been a couple of people who would’ve been able to actually go and play [abroad]. Who knows if that needs to be revisited?”

Nweke put up 54 goals to help the top of the table Swifts to their fourth victory of the season over former Stars coach Kiri Wills’ Firebirds on Sunday.

Grace Nweke of New Zealand against Australia during a Constellation Cup match in Perth in October 2024. She is waiting to learn if she can continue playing for the Silver Ferns in 2025. Photo / AAP Image / Richard Wainwright / Photosport
Ekenasio said Nweke’s presence is vital for the Ferns.

“Grace is a one-of-a-kind type of player. Purely as a player, I’d love to see her playing because she’s an asset to our team, massively. I love playing with her. I’ll be eagerly awaiting whenever that decision is locked in.”

Nweke has been vocal about her desire to still represent the Ferns, telling the Inside Netball podcast she is still holding out hope of playing tests in 2025.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said at the ANZ Premiership launch there is no update on the board’s plan to review the selection policy, but it is “on the agenda”.

Wyllie last month said they are aware of Nweke’s comments and the board will examine the criteria.

“They are continually reviewing and revising their views on it, so that’s certainly something for our board to discuss.”

Wyllie said she will stand by the board’s decision.

“But I am encouraging them to make sure we continue to show flexibility and review these policies as they are needed.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has also expressed her desire for Nweke to receive an exemption.

The 23-year-old has been retained in the national side’s leadership group and Taurua is in regular contact with her.

New Zealand will play South Africa in three home tests in the Taini Jamison Trophy series in September.

The Ferns will then attempt to defend the Constellation Cup against the Australia Diamonds across four tests, two either side of the Tasman.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates on rugby and netball for Gold Sport.

