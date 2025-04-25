“Not that I’ve heard, which is kind of unsettling. But I also understand the lay of the land. It is what it is and I’m sure they’ll give us an update when they’ve got one themselves.”

The uncertainty has prompted some to look abroad, with former Stars coach Kiri Wills joining the Queensland Firebirds in Australia’s Super Netball.

Sokolich-Beatson admits her offshore prospects might be limited.

“I don’t know if I’d be wanted overseas. I’m 28 now. Teams might not want to invest in an older player. Teams like to invest in youth because you can get more out of them.”

The Mystics skipper is keeping faith in Wyllie, despite the lack of communication.

Sokolich-Beatson said she is sure the NNZ chief executive has the best interests of the players at heart.

“I don’t know what she’s dealing with behind the scenes, but I’m sure she’ll do the best thing she can for us as players and for netball in New Zealand.”

Sokolich-Beatson said she thought players were under the impression “the people that make the decisions will make the right decision – whatever that may be with what they have on offer”.

Preseason has looked a little different for the Mystics in 2026 after the departure of Grace Nweke to the New South Wales Swifts and Phoenix Karaka on maternity leave.

Midcourter Peta Toeava has been training at goal attack, with a new-look shooting circle taking shape.

Usually a wing attack, Toeava is loving the change, Sokolich-Beatson said.

Northern Mystics' Grace Nweke and Peta Toeava. Photo / Photosport

“Peta would love to be a goal attack fulltime, I think. She’s practising her shooting all the time so for us it gives another option. Is she our first go-to goal attack? No. Is she our second? Probably not. But she’s there as a third back-up if we need her.”

Sokolich-Beatson said they only have three shooters – Donnell Wallam, Filda Vui and Hannah Glen.

“If one of them gets injured or goes down, then we only have two. Then you’ve got no changes, nothing to fall back on. We’ve been in that situation before and it hasn’t served us well.”

The ANZ Premiership starts on May 10.

Nathan Limm has been a Multimedia Journalist with Newstalk ZB and New Zealand’s Herald since 2020.