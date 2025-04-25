Midcourter Peta Toeava has been training at goal attack, with a new-look shooting circle taking shape.
Usually a wing attack, Toeava is loving the change, Sokolich-Beatson said.
“Peta would love to be a goal attack fulltime, I think. She’s practising her shooting all the time so for us it gives another option. Is she our first go-to goal attack? No. Is she our second? Probably not. But she’s there as a third back-up if we need her.”
Sokolich-Beatson said they only have three shooters – Donnell Wallam, Filda Vui and Hannah Glen.
“If one of them gets injured or goes down, then we only have two. Then you’ve got no changes, nothing to fall back on. We’ve been in that situation before and it hasn’t served us well.”