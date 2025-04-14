“We are committed to a pathway for as many female athletes in New Zealand as we can provide. When we’re in a position to be able to talk to the shape of that we will do so.

“We’re looking at several options and none of them we’re really in the position to speak about at the moment. They’re quite confidential. We’re working really closely with our broadcast partners at the same time.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she has no idea what is going to happen.

“There has been communication, but nothing at this stage. Once that does happen and ANZ is all locked in – whatever format that will be – then I’m assuming all the other pieces will be able to come together, but I’ve heard nothing as yet.

“I assume there will be something next year. I’m in the same boat as well, waiting to hear what ANZ looks like and where it all sits. Then I’ll know where the Silver Ferns sit as well.”

Wyllie has also been unable to provide a specific timeline on when a decision is expected to be made.

“We’re really aware going into 2026 [about the] contracting for the athletes. There has to be certainty so that certainly sets a bit of a time frame in mind for us.”

There had been rumours of Netball New Zealand applying for Super Netball franchise licences to establish the first transtasman competition since the collapse of the ANZ Championship in 2016.

However, Wyllie has indicated a merger is unlikely.

“We need to mindful about where Netball Australia is at in terms of their competition. They’ve got a year on their broadcast [deal] so the timing is out of alignment in that sense.”

The ANZ Premiership starts on May 10.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.