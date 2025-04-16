Wyllie said she will stand by the board’s decision.

“But I am encouraging them to make sure we continue to show flexibility and review these policies as they are needed.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua is supportive of an exception being made for Nweke.

“I think once Netball New Zealand knows where the competition is for the ANZ Premiership 2026, I’m assuming decisions will be made thereafter. But nothing has changed as to those decisions at this moment in time.”

Taurua has kept Nweke as part of the Silver Ferns leadership group and is in regular contact with her.

The 23-year-old has made a hot start to Super Netball, putting up 51 and 49 goals respectively in the Swifts’ opening wins over the Fever and Mavericks.

Taurua is also calling for three or four more tests to be added to the Silver Ferns’ calendar, citing preparation requirements for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand will host South Africa in three Taini Jamison Trophy matches in September before their Constellation Cup defence against Australia across four tests in October.

A three-match tour of Fiji earlier this year was cancelled due to logistical challenges.

Taurua said their omission from the Nations Cup in January wasn’t ideal.

“We never had that this year so we’re probably three or four tests short in a calendar year.”

Wyllie has responded to Taurua’s pleas, saying they are talking to High Performance Sport about crafting an ideal buildup to the Commonwealth Games.

“We’d really love to see the opportunity to play some of those northern hemisphere teams, but that’s a bit of a work-on in terms of their schedule. There are already test series booked in at the back end of this year, so those discussions are ongoing.”

It is a turbulent time for netball in New Zealand, with the governing body earlier this week refusing to confirm the survival of all six ANZ Premiership franchises beyond this year.

The current broadcast deal with Sky expires this year, with no plan for what the domestic competition will look like in 2026.

Wyllie claims they are deciding between several options but is refusing to verify any details.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.