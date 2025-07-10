Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Netball: Mystics coach warns of roughness amid ANZ Premiership’s rising injury toll

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Red Bull sacks Horner as Queensland takes State of Origin: Sports Panel July 10th. Video / Herald / Now
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northern Mystics assistant coach Rob Wright claims netball has become rougher amid rising injury tolls in the ANZ Premiership.

Silver Fern Parris Mason is the latest casualty, being hospitalised after suffering a neck injury when Stars attacker Crystal Maro fell on her in round nine.

The defender has been cleared

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Silver Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Silver Ferns