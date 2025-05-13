Advertisement
Netball: Players Association finds solution to Silver Ferns, Grace Nweke, ANZ Premiership conundrum

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke in action against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke in action against Australia. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Netball Players Association believes it has found a way to solve the Silver Ferns’ eligibility conundrum.

Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio and veteran defender Kelly Jackson have both suggested test eligibility rules should change to allow them to play overseas, but there is concern the exit of top talent would cripple the ANZ Premiership.

Currently, athletes must play club netball in New Zealand to represent the Ferns. Goal shoot Grace Nweke is ineligible after shifting to the New South Wales Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball, but calls are rising for her to receive an exemption.

The Players Association is proposing moving Aotearoa’s domestic competition to before or after Australia’s Super Netball and allowing the country’s top players to compete in both.

There is currently plenty of room on the calendar. The shortened two-round ANZ Premiership only runs from May to July, while Super Netball is from April to August. The international window is from September to November. There is often a January test series, but neither New Zealand nor Australia were invited to England’s Nations Cup this year.

Players Association boss Steph Bond told Newstalk ZB the association has talked to Netball New Zealand and the athletes about the prospect of shifting the ANZ Premiership.

“I think that solves a whole lot of eligibility issues and it would be great for both sides of the Tasman because, effectively, players from Australia could play in our competition, too. So, ideally, you’d have both competitions opened up,” Bond said.

“That’s probably a really good outcome for the players because that would allow them to maximise their short careers and their earnings.”

Jackson revealed she turned down offers from Australian clubs in order to remain available for the Silver Ferns.

Franchise T20 cricket has seen the best players in the world sign lucrative contracts and hop from league to league around the globe. However, international eligibility remains a controversial subject, with Black Caps such as Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Finn Allen turning down central contracts to prioritise franchise cricket.

Bond said a similar model to T20 cricket could be adopted, opening up further playing opportunities around the world.

The chief executive pointed out the timing of the Commonwealth Games in July may prove a barrier to this idea next year, but World Cups could be adjusted to allow for it.

The proposal comes as Netball New Zealand continues to negotiate a new broadcast deal for 2026, with the current contract with Sky and TVNZ expiring this year.

The governing body has reassured players and coaches there will be a competition next year and claims to be planning for a repeat of this year’s ANZ Premiership format.

The consolation came just three weeks after Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie refused to confirm the survival of all six teams next year.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and New Zealand’s Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.

