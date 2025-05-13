Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke in action against Australia. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Netball Players Association believes it has found a way to solve the Silver Ferns’ eligibility conundrum.

Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio and veteran defender Kelly Jackson have both suggested test eligibility rules should change to allow them to play overseas, but there is concern the exit of top talent would cripple the ANZ Premiership.

Currently, athletes must play club netball in New Zealand to represent the Ferns. Goal shoot Grace Nweke is ineligible after shifting to the New South Wales Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball, but calls are rising for her to receive an exemption.

The Players Association is proposing moving Aotearoa’s domestic competition to before or after Australia’s Super Netball and allowing the country’s top players to compete in both.

There is currently plenty of room on the calendar. The shortened two-round ANZ Premiership only runs from May to July, while Super Netball is from April to August. The international window is from September to November. There is often a January test series, but neither New Zealand nor Australia were invited to England’s Nations Cup this year.