Players and coaches have since been assured there will be a competition next year, after Mystics captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson voiced concern over the lack of communication.

Wyllie couldn’t provide an update on the broadcast deal.

“We’re still in commercial negotiations. All of that is sort of unfolding at the same time so it’s all go at the moment,” she told Newstalk ZB.

Netball New Zealand’s head of high performance, Stephen Hotter, also couldn’t say when a new deal will be finalised.

“I have absolutely no idea - I can’t answer that. That’s a ‘how long is a piece of string?’ type question. It’ll happen when it’ll happen, unfortunately. Can’t give you any clearer answer than that one.”

Hotter was also been quizzed on whether the value of the new deal is expected to be similar to this year’s.

“Look, I don’t know. I can’t answer what the value or anything is going to be. That’s really just guessing at this point.”

The ANZ Premiership was reduced in length by a third this year after Sky tabled a cheaper, one-year contract extension.

Wyllie said they are planning for a similar, two-round format for next year.

“Commonwealth Games is in 2026 in July, and so in order to be able to fit ANZ Premiership in prior to Commonwealth Games, that same timing looks to be the most optimal.”

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said it was comforting to hear Netball New Zealand reassure the players and coaches of the competition’s future.

“It’s been quite up in the air for however long it’s been. It is quite strange to feel like you have no idea what’s happening with your job. It definitely is a relief to know that it’s being worked through right now and that six franchises will be going ahead.”

Ekenasio said it is important for the Silver Ferns that the country’s top players are given a reason to stay in New Zealand.

“We’ve got a great competition. I think this two-point shot could totally change the way our competition goes. It could mean games will swing in the last couple minutes. We need that competitiveness at a Ferns level and ANZ level.”

The ANZ Premiership starts on Saturday.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates rugby and netball for Gold Sport.