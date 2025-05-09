“I would love to go to Australia but I love playing for the Silver Ferns more, which has meant me staying back in New Zealand.

“I also have so much heart with the Pulse. I have a lot invested with the Pulse that I would really love to win another ANZ Premiership with them.”

Grace Nweke (left) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio, pictured during a Constellation Cup test. Photo / Photosport

Jackson has joined Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio in suggesting the rules should be adjusted, with top shooter Grace Nweke currently ineligible due to being based over the Tasman with the New South Wales Swifts.

When asked if the criteria should change, the 1.92m goal keep said: “I think it would be a good opportunity.”

Jackson said there will likely be a point she decides to sacrifice the Silver Ferns dress for a taste of Super Netball, but next year’s Commonwealth Games and the 2027 World Cup will keep her in New Zealand for now.

“It will all be determined by whether they do open up Silver Ferns eligibility to be able to play both. But at this stage, I’ll be staying where I can play for the Silver Ferns.”

There has been a great deal of player confusion over what the criteria actually are to play overseas and remain eligible for New Zealand.

Ekenasio told Newstalk ZB on Monday that players must have 100 test caps to be eligible for an exemption to play offshore and still play in international fixtures.

Last month, Nweke confirmed the same to Fox Sports News, saying it was Netball NZ’s “black-and-white” rule.

However, the national body has clarified that no such 100-test rule exists and that each case was entirely at the board’s discretion.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie last month said the board continue to discuss their stance on eligibility – adding that she was encouraging them to continue to show flexibility.

The ANZ Premiership starts on Saturday, with Jackson’s Pulse up against the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in Palmerston North.