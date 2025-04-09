Speaking on the first episode of Inside Netball for 2025 featuring Adine Wilson, Anna Stanley and Jenny Woods, Nweke says she’s optimistic about representing New Zealand this year.

“There’s lots of planning and discussions that happen throughout the year that I’m very grateful to still be included in,” said Nweke.

Current rules mean Grace Nweke would be ineligible for the Silver Ferns while playing in Australia. Photo / John Davidson, Photosport

“To still be able to contribute to that space off the court is really important to me. Whether my contributions can become more physical later in the year, might be a pipe dream.

“My focus is on Sydney and being able to make a more informed decision when the time comes.

“I’m still holding out hope on my end.”

Nweke described her debut for the Swifts as a “special moment” adding that the realisation of her new venture didn’t hit home until the captain’s run prior to her debut.

And while she’s enjoying her time in Australia, Nweke admits it hasn’t been an easy adjustment.

“I think what people can see and what’s been shared is a lot of the highs and the positives and the enjoyment of being here in Sydney.

“There have been some really hard days and some challenging moments that, I’ve had to overcome.

“I’m sure there’ll be more down the track, but that’s the beauty of getting out of your comfort zone and challenging yourself.”

One adjustment Nweke is getting used to on court is the two-point shot.

The concept has been used in Australia for some time and will be introduced in the upcoming ANZ Premiership for the first time, taking effect in the final five minutes of each quarter when teams can shoot from outside the circle to gain an extra point.

“Initially in pre-season, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this’, and it’s not my strength, and it changes the game.

“But I can appreciate the appeal for the spectators and also the opportunity it gives to keep games close and competitive.

“I’m learning to love it, embrace it, and the opportunity to shoot them.

“I think to give myself licence to turn and shoot those super shots, I know I need to do the work, at training but it’s an exciting prospect to add to my game.”

The Silver Ferns schedule for 2025 is yet to be released.