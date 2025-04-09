Grace Nweke in action for the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport
Star shooter Grace Nweke remains hopeful she will feature in some capacity for the Silver Ferns this year, despite playing in Australia’s Super Netball competition with the New South Wales Swifts.
The 23-year-old made the announcement to move across the Tasman last year, telling NZME at the time she wasn’t getting challenged enough playing for the Northern Mystics in the ANZ Premiership.
That decision made her ineligible to represent the Silver Ferns as current rules mean netballers must be playing in New Zealand to qualify.
Players can apply for an exemption, but it is usually reserved for veterans who have played over 100 tests, which Laura Langman and Maria Folau have taken up in the past. Nweke has only played 38 tests.
Nweke has already stamped her mark in Australia, scoring 51 goals to lead the Swifts to a 67-49 win over the West Coast Fever in Perth.
“My focus is on Sydney and being able to make a more informed decision when the time comes.
“I’m still holding out hope on my end.”
Nweke described her debut for the Swifts as a “special moment” adding that the realisation of her new venture didn’t hit home until the captain’s run prior to her debut.
And while she’s enjoying her time in Australia, Nweke admits it hasn’t been an easy adjustment.
“I think what people can see and what’s been shared is a lot of the highs and the positives and the enjoyment of being here in Sydney.
“There have been some really hard days and some challenging moments that, I’ve had to overcome.
“I’m sure there’ll be more down the track, but that’s the beauty of getting out of your comfort zone and challenging yourself.”
One adjustment Nweke is getting used to on court is the two-point shot.
The concept has been used in Australia for some time and will be introduced in the upcoming ANZ Premiership for the first time, taking effect in the final five minutes of each quarter when teams can shoot from outside the circle to gain an extra point.
“Initially in pre-season, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this’, and it’s not my strength, and it changes the game.