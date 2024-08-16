Advertisement
Updated

Silver Ferns lose star shooter Grace Nweke as she pursues Australian franchise netball

Bonnie Jansen
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on Grace Nweke facing Australian aggression

Towering shooter Grace Nweke won’t play for New Zealand next year as she signs with the New South Wales Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball competition for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old – who has played for the Northern Mystics since debuting in the ANZ Premiership in 2019 – was announced today by the Swifts via a statement on their website.

The NSW Swifts are delighted to announce that New Zealand international shooter Grace Nweke has signed with the club for the 2025 Suncorp Super Netball season.”

It means Nweke is unable to play for the Silver Ferns because the current Netball New Zealand regulations state only ANZ Premiership athletes can play for the country. The rules are different from the likes of England and Jamaica, where players are free to move elsewhere and still be eligible for their national team.

Netball New Zealand said in a statement that Nweke isn’t leaving the country just yet.

“Nweke will still be eligible for the 2024 international Silver Ferns season, having played for the MG Mystics in this calendar year. She will be unavailable for Silver Ferns selection for the 2025 international season.”

Nweke has been a key figure for the Mystics and Ferns since becoming professional as a 17-year-old. The star shooter was heavily missed at last year’s 2023 World Cup – where New Zealand finished fourth – after suffering a knee injury in the group stage.

Nweke’s move across the ditch is an example of how the Australians use their domestic competition to build up their national team. Super Netball has unlimited import spots which exposes the Diamonds to a higher level of opposition.

It comes after calls from Kiwi netballers to re-unify New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership with Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball.

Multiple outlets report Netball New Zealand has moved to acquire three franchise licences in Australia’s Super Netball competition, which would leave half of Aotearoa’s domestic sides high and dry from 2026. If three licences are attained, they would likely be for teams based in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

If this is the case it might see Nweke miss international netball for only a season.

The Silver Ferns are currently in a training camp ahead of their Taini Jamison Trophy series in September and October against the England Roses and the Constellation Cup against the Aussies immediately after.

MORE TO COME




