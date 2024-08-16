In anticipation for the upcoming netball world cup; sit down with Liam Napier, Jenny Woods and Nathan Limm to find out their thoughts on Grace Nweke facing Australian aggression

Towering shooter Grace Nweke won’t play for New Zealand next year as she signs with the New South Wales Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball competition for the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old – who has played for the Northern Mystics since debuting in the ANZ Premiership in 2019 – was announced today by the Swifts via a statement on their website.

“The NSW Swifts are delighted to announce that New Zealand international shooter Grace Nweke has signed with the club for the 2025 Suncorp Super Netball season.”

It means Nweke is unable to play for the Silver Ferns because the current Netball New Zealand regulations state only ANZ Premiership athletes can play for the country. The rules are different from the likes of England and Jamaica, where players are free to move elsewhere and still be eligible for their national team.

Netball New Zealand said in a statement that Nweke isn’t leaving the country just yet.