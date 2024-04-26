Kiri Wills (at left) says Kiwi netball teams playing in Australia is a good thing, even if it means she loses her job. Photo / Getty Images

Northern Stars mentor Kiri Wills is embracing the potential of having to fight for her job as a professional coach, amid uncertainty around the future of the ANZ Premiership.

Multiple outlets report Netball New Zealand have moved to acquire three franchise licenses in Australia’s Super Netball competition, which would leave half of Aotearoa’s domestic sides high and dry.

Both governing bodies have refused to confirm the talks.

Wills is in full support of the merger and is refusing to stress about the potential of losing her job.

“I would absolutely compete hard for a spot and I think I’ve got the chops to take a team like that,” she told Newstalk ZB.

“But I understand too that there is competition and that’s what professional sport is all about.

“We’ve got to be big girls about it, suck it up and get into it.”

If three licenses are attained, they would likely be for teams based in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

That would mean the Southern Steel, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and Wills’ own Stars outfit are a higher chance of dropping to the National Netball League.

Kiri Wills: "This is probably the step I didn’t think Netball NZ were willing to take - I think it’s amazing.” Photo / Photosport

The former NZ Under-21s coach said Netball NZ have told the ANZ Premiership coaches “absolutely nothing” about what is going on.

“They’re playing their cards pretty close to their chest, which I think is the smart thing to do. This is probably the step I didn’t think Netball NZ were willing to take - but they are, and I think it’s amazing.”

A combined competition would allow the Silver Ferns to get regular exposure to overseas talent while maintaining their test eligibility.

Wills said joining Australia is the right move.

“Rightly or wrongly, that’s where people want to play,” she added.

“Our Silver Ferns will get a lot out of being in that competition. I also know it’s very difficult to attract imports into the ANZ Premiership teams because their preference is to play Super Netball.

“Evolution in the game is going to sort the men from the boys in the playing area, across coaching, across every aspect. You’ve got to go where the progress is.”

The Stars have recorded two losses to open their ANZ Premiership campaign, going down to the Central Pulse and Mainland Tactix.

Last year’s finalists host the Magic at Pulman Arena tomorrow from 4pm.

The Stars have dealt with a raft of personnel changes, including the debut of training partner Summer Temu, who shone with a 100 percent shooting record against the Tactix, taking out “player of the match”. Goal keep Lili Tokaduadua won the same honours, also on debut in week one against the Pulse.

“The experienced players are taking these young ones under their wing and making them feeling really comfortable and that they belong at this level,” said Wills.

“It’s quite crazy to me that two debutants two weeks in a row have taken out ‘player of the match’.

“We’re here to win. We’re not here to make up the numbers. We’re in a must-win situation with the Magic and so are they.”

