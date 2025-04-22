Wilkins’ coaching journey began in 2008, when she was pregnant with her first child.

“I helped Robyn Broughton coach with the Steel, I was assistant coach in 2008, so that was quite a cool insight into coaching,” she says.

When she returned to playing netball, coaching was put aside, and after her professional sport retirement, she did some coaching with her three kids, and took up some specialist coaching roles with the Mainland Tactix and the Silver Ferns.

Wilkins only did part-time coaching roles as her kids – now 13, 14 and 16 – were her focus.

“But now they’re all at boarding school, so I guess it’s an opportunity for me now to see whether or not it is something I want to do at the elite level,” she says of her new role as head coach of the Tactix.

“It’s different coming and doing specialist sessions than being a coach of a team, there’s so many other things and aspects to it. Whereas as a specialist coach, you can come in, do the court stuff and you’re away again, it’s a little bit different.”

The dual international represented New Zealand in both basketball and netball. Photo / Getty Images

The biggest change from a specialist coach to head coach so far has been the added responsibilities, as the Tactix head into ANZ Premiership pre-season.

“I know I can cope with teaching them what I want them to do on court or trying to make them better in certain aspects of their game. I’m pretty confident and comfortable that I can do that role,” Wilkins says.

“But it’s all the other stuff, I’m up at night thinking, oh I’ve got to do that, or let’s not forget that, it’s all the extra stuff I guess. A lot of admin, and just understanding what else is involved in the role, and trying not to leave anything out.”

Wilkins is grateful for the support of former Tactix head coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek, who was in the role for over seven seasons.

“I’m comfortable ringing her up, she’s a great mate of mine, and Debbie Fuller, who’s involved with the Ferns, I’ll give her a call if there’s questions that I’ve got,” says Wilkins.

“It’s probably a little bit of a worry that you’re going to leave something out, not intentionally but maybe because you don’t know.”

The Tactix have a new manager this year, but retain their strength and conditioning lead, Mark Drury, and physiotherapist Alana Malcolm.

“If we had been all new, it would have been quite daunting and overwhelming, so I’m just lucky that I’ve got people who have been in those roles for a while and they know the system. They’ve been amazing,” Wilkins says of their support.

There are also regular meetings with the other ANZ Premiership coaches, three of whom are new for this season – and all ex-Silver Ferns.

“Wendy [Frew] and I are in quite a bit of contact, and of course Bubby, Temepara [Bailey], I’ve played a lot of netball with her,” Wilkins says of her former teammates, now fellow head coaches.

She’s eager to continue with the coaching systems Delaney-Hoshek put in place, with the Tactix narrowly missing out on the final last year.

Donna Wilkins encourages anyone who has an interest in coaching to go after it. Photo / Tactix / Quality Antics

“I’m a firm believer that if they had made that final, they would have won the championship,” Wilkins says.

“I think their systems and a lot of the structure they’ve got off-court is really awesome.”

The ANZ Premiership season starts in May, and Wilkins is looking forward to building the team culture before the games kick off.

“That’s a big part of it, is making a really good team unit, you can’t win a team sport by yourself,” she says.

“I want the girls to do it for themselves, but everyone else who’s in their team and the wider squad. Hopefully they can have that bit of want, and you can see that they’re going for everything and leaving nothing unturned and just giving it their all.”

She notes with a laugh that she was quite a direct player, so her coaching style is likely to be direct too.

So far, there hasn’t been much that’s surprised her in this new role.

“Having been a player at that elite level, you know the expectations a bit. It’s not like I’ve come in and haven’t been around high-performance environments,” Wilkins says.

“I’m probably quite lucky in that respect, I know what the expectations are, so I think I can coach those expectations a wee bit, especially for those new ones coming in.”

Wilkins encourages anyone who has an interest in coaching to go after it.

“If you have a passion for the game, back yourself to give it a go,” she says.

“There’s so many people who can benefit from the passion – you might not have all the knowledge in the world, but some of that can be learnt.”

Why did you get into coaching?

Just probably wanting to give back a little bit, I enjoy the sport, and I’m at a space in my life now where I can actually do it a little bit more. Just a really ideal time in my life to be able to see if it’s what I want to do.

Who inspires you as a coach and why?

Robyn Broughton – she was a massive influence on me. I spent a number of years under her guidance, not only as an amazing coach and a talented netballer as well, but the passion that she had for the game, and also as a person.

What are you most proud of as a coach?

Maybe if we win a championship, I’ll be proud! To be fair, this is my first elite sports coaching role, so hopefully there’ll be a number of things I’ll be proud of by the end of it.

What is the biggest challenge you have had as a coach?

The biggest challenge in taking this role is moving away and moving up to Christchurch for five months. I relocated, I’ve left my husband at home with my dog, and it’s pretty tough on him, because all our kids are at boarding school in Christchurch.

How do you want to be remembered as a coach?

I just want the girls to want to learn off me … If you’re turning up and they’re actively keen to get involved, then you know you’re doing something right.

