Stars Kate Burley in action during the ANZ Premiership Netball match between the Magic and Stars in 2024. Photo / Michael Bradley

Netball fans in Rotorua are in for a treat as the Waikato Bay of Plenty Avis Magic take on the Northern Stars in a highly anticipated pre-season clash on Friday.

With the first centre pass at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre set for 6.30pm, this match will be an opportunity for netball supporters to see both teams in action ahead of the 2025 ANZ Premiership season, the Magic said in a statement.

Both teams will also take part in a special community day on Saturday, with young netballers aged 7 to 16 invited to join a skills session, Q&A and signing opportunity with the players.

The Magic are making a special trip to Rotorua to ensure the team stay connected with the region, despite not having an in-season game there this year, the statement said.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was looking forward to attending the game.