Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic face Stars in Rotorua pre-season netball clash

2 mins to read

Stars Kate Burley in action during the ANZ Premiership Netball match between the Magic and Stars in 2024. Photo / Michael Bradley

Netball fans in Rotorua are in for a treat as the Waikato Bay of Plenty Avis Magic take on the Northern Stars in a highly anticipated pre-season clash on Friday.

With the first centre pass at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre set for 6.30pm, this match will be an opportunity for netball supporters to see both teams in action ahead of the 2025 ANZ Premiership season, the Magic said in a statement.

Both teams will also take part in a special community day on Saturday, with young netballers aged 7 to 16 invited to join a skills session, Q&A and signing opportunity with the players.

The Magic are making a special trip to Rotorua to ensure the team stay connected with the region, despite not having an in-season game there this year, the statement said.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said she was looking forward to attending the game.

“We really wanted a netball event for Rotorua, so this is such exciting news and a great opportunity for our region,” Tapsell said.

“We’re proud to be hosting this pre-season event so our locals get a chance to see our netball stars in real life.”

“We have a supportive community who back this great sport and we thank the organisers and sponsors for making this possible and bringing the magic of netball to life in Rotorua.”

Magic head coach Mary-Jane Araroa emphasised the importance of engaging with the community and giving local fans the chance to see their team in action.

“We know how passionate Rotorua is about netball and about Magic and we wanted to create this opportunity to engage with our supporters here.

“This game and the community event that follow are about celebrating netball and bringing our fans closer to the team.”

Tickets are available from $5 for the pre-season match from Ticketmaster.

Magic v Stars – Pre-season Netball Game

Who: Magic v Stars

Where: Rotorua Energy Events Centre

When: Friday April 4, first centre pass at 6.30pm

Curtain-raiser: Rotorua Girls’ High School v Trident High School at 4.35pm

Magic & Stars – Community Netball Day

Who: Magic and Stars full teams

Where: Rotorua Energy Events Centre

When: Saturday April 5, 9.30am-11.30am

What: Skills and drills, Q&A and signing session with 180 local children

– Supplied copy

Save

