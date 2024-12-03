The Continental Cup was proposed to start next year with the top-ranked team from each of the five World Netball regions taking part – Asia, Oceania, Europe, America and Africa. It would be repeated in 2026 in a one-off move and held every two years from that point with the World Cup also moving to a biennial event, rather than the current four years, following the Sydney 2027 tournament.

Some of the prospectus goals reported by The Daily Telegraph included:

The new biennial event, the Continental Cup, to be added to the international calendar.

Netball Australia, Netball New Zealand, Netball England partner with World Netball in the Continental Cup.

Possibility for Fast5 World Series to be held more regularly than once a year.

Aligned global calendar.

Hooper said there were several discussions to have before anything was set in stone around the prospectus.

“There are so many things that we need to consider. So what we want to do is to take the time to consider that and it’s not just the top three nations that come into play there. It’s all the other countries as well who are arguably a lot less resourced in terms of figuring out how we get there.

“I think if we’re honest, money can solve many problems and so it also comes down to the question of how much commercial funding is out there for what it is that we want to create. That’s the step we have to go through first before we can even start to finalise all those things.

“There are a lot of incredibly positive signals out there. The next step for us is just figuring out what is the pathway through that gives us the greatest opportunity and what we know is we can’t do this on our own. We’re very much now in the stage of starting to work through that with what our options are and what we could do to build on for the next step.”

It comes after Netball New Zealand and Sky agreed to a one-year extension to their existing broadcasting partnership through 2025 in May. In addition, Netball NZ entered into a further 12-month partnership with TVNZ for free-to-air coverage of ANZ Premiership Saturday matches.



