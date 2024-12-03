World Netball is exploring hosting the World Cup every two years instead of every four as part of a radical plan to increase opportunities at the elite level.
Yesterday, The Daily Telegraph reported the game’s powerbrokers of Netball New Zealand, Netball Australia and Netball England had partnered with World Netball to introduce a new competition, the Continental Cup.
However, World Netball vice president Shirley Hooper told Newstalk ZB the idea was “very premature” and only a prospectus as part of the global event strategy had been released. The hope was to grow the sport of netball and its commercial opportunities.
“We were essentially going out to market with a bunch of different ideas of things that we could do ... We’re trying to build on what we build on the very successful [2023 South Africa] Netball World Cup, build on the burgeoning interest in women’s sport and identify partners, whether they be agencies and investors and the like that we can work with to grow the sport of netball and those ideas that were expressed in that story are some of the ideas that we are thinking about, but we haven’t resolved anything, we haven’t confirmed anything at all.”
