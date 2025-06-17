Heffernan told Newstalk ZB many athletes want to shift to the Australian competition.

“We just have to hope there’s a bit of openness because it is hard,” she said.

“We all want to play for New Zealand. It was a massive call for Grace to make but I think it was really brave and quite amazing.

“All she’s doing is proving that it’s working for her.”

Heffernan has been in contact with Super Netball clubs, but her priority is representing the Silver Ferns.

“Those eligibility rules have definitely made it hard for many of us,” she continued.

“There have been conversations but it’s been hard to take them anywhere with those eligibility rules.

“It would be a really hard decision for me to make if it did mean that I wasn’t able to play for the Silver Ferns, especially with a couple of pinnacle years coming up – Commonwealth Games and World Cup.

“It’s definitely something I’m going to look into if opportunities arise.”

When asked if those conversations have taken place this year, Heffernan replied “no comment”.

Nweke has been vocal about her hope of still representing the Ferns.

The 23-year-old recently became the first shooter to reach 500 goals in Super Netball this year, with the Swifts sitting top of the ladder.

It comes as the New Zealand Netball Players Association (NZNPA) encourages Kiwi athletes to plan for life after the ANZ Premiership.

The association has given NNZ until the end of the current competition to announce a broadcast deal for next year.

The NZNPA has even suggested moving the New Zealand domestic competition so it does not clash with Super Netball, allowing athletes to play in both.