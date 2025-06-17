Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns vice-captain Kate Heffernan reveals talks with Australian Super Netball clubs, urges eligibility rules change

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily Sports Update: June 18 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Silver Ferns vice captain Kate Heffernan has revealed she has been in talks with Australian Super Netball clubs, and is calling for test eligibility rules to change.

A shift across the Tasman to join New Zealand shooter Grace Nweke would rule the midcourter out of Silver Ferns contention, with current

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Silver Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Silver Ferns