“They’re feeling anxious and uncertain at the moment around what the future might look like from 2026 onwards. The pressure is building a little bit and the ideal timing for that really is the end of this competition to enable them to basically plan their lives.
“They need to be planning, really looking forward, making sure they do have their life sorted outside of netball, that they’re looking at other opportunities.
“It’s something we challenge them on all the time to make sure they’ve got plans off the court from their own personal development perspective as well.”
Bond is keeping faith that Netball New Zealand will successfully negotiate a deal.
“We’re not privy to the negotiations directly – we just get general updates – but I have confidence there will be a broadcast deal next year. It’s just what that looks like and how that plays out over the next couple of weeks/months.”
“We don’t control the timing of the Commonwealth Games and it makes it really difficult from a broadcast and commercial perspective when it does keep on moving. So ideally, you’d have some certainty and the Commonwealth Games would sit outside of the window.”
Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcastand commentates on rugby and netball for Gold Sport.