Frustrated Silver Ferns taking offshore club offers seriously

“There are opportunities internationally. There’s the SSN, the UK league and other opportunities that could be open to some girls.”

The midcourter said players do not want to regret passing up on a chance to continue competing somewhere else.

“Girls do have to have other options. Whether that’s looking into jobs outside of netball or other opportunities elsewhere. We’ve got to be prepared in case whatever happens happens. That’s probably a part of the frustration for everyone.”

Current eligibility rules prevent overseas-based athletes from being selected for the Silver Ferns.

Heffernan last week joined calls from Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio and defender Kelly Jackson for the criteria to be overhauled.

A number of senior test players heading offshore could force the NNZ board to change the rules.

Heffernan admits the lack of communication from the governing body over the ANZ Premiership’s future is unsettling.

NNZ only secured a one-year deal with Sky and TVNZ, which reduced the competition in length by a third.

The 25-year-old said they know nothing more than the public and that the players are nervous about their futures.

“It’s frustrating, definitely. It is a little bit of a worry because we know it is a little bit tough in terms of the broadcast deal. Even coming off last year, having to adjust the comp.

“We haven’t really heard much at all. Nothing more than I think that’s out in the open anyway, so we’re still definitely waiting to see what that looks like, which I guess is unsettling for all players.”

The Players Association has suggested shifting the ANZ Premiership so it does not clash with Super Netball, thereby allowing the country’s top players to appear in both.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie has said the board will review the selection criteria, with star shooter Grace Nweke currently playing for the New South Wales Swifts in Super Netball.