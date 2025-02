Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

17 Feb, 2025 02:42 AM 3 mins to read

Super Rugby Pacific is underway. Photo / SmartFrame

The Super Rugby Pacific season is underway, with Kiwi sides in action ahead of a fascinating All Blacks season.

Home sides are listed first and all times are NZT.

For live commentary of Super Rugby matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio

Round 1