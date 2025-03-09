The Reds came into the contest with two wins from as many games this season, and in a weekend for the underdogs across most of the other games played, it felt like a match-up that would provide the Crusaders with a stern test.

But it was clear early on that the hosts would be tough to topple.

Captain and second five-eighths David Havili set the tone early with some smart touches at both ends; a little pop pass putting fullback Will Jordan into space on a promising attack, and a booming kick down field to relieve pressure and set up a Crusaders attack deep in Reds territory after the visitors looked set to strike.

That led to a Crusaders attack, and loose forward Cullen Grace took full advantage of some poor work from the Reds at the breakdown about 5m from the line. The visitors didn’t contest it, and Grace was allowed to go right up the middle for an easy try.

While there were moments of solid defensive work throughout the contest – Reds flanker Fraser McReight securing a few turnovers, his Crusaders counterpart Ethan Blackadder forcing an error or two with his dominant tackling – neither team struggled to find space in the other’s defence.

Jordan, in particular, made the most of that.

The 27-year-old was at his electrifying best in the contest, splitting defenders, creating opportunities and using his speed well. In a near-60-minute stint, Jordan scored two tries, broke the line a couple of times and simply looked threatening any time the ball was in his grasp.

But while the Crusaders were able to put points on the board – both Jordan and Reece bagging first-half doubles – the Reds found ways through the Crusaders' defence with frequency; though both sides made plenty of tackles when they needed to as several promising attacks went unrewarded.

Lock Josh Canham made a storming run through the middle to set up the Reds’ first try of the game, scored by midfielder Filipo Daugunu out wide.

It was some soft defence again that saw No 8 Harry Wilson cross later in the half, with the Reds making the most of some quick ball and a scrambling Crusaders defence from about 10m out.

The Crusaders led 29-14 at the half, with five tries in the opening 40 minutes, before adding another through no 8 Christia Lio-Willie moments after the restart following a Reds error.

As has been the case in several games this season, part of the equation is who can outlast the other in the late moments, and play got messier as the contest went on.

The Reds hit back with a well-taken try out wide to winger Lachie Anderson, but both teams struggled to maintain their attacking play following that 55th-minute score.

It wasn’t until the 78th minute that the scorers were troubled again, with replacement back Levi Aumua pouncing on a Reds error to lock up the bonus-point win.

Crusaders 43 (Sevu Reece 2, Will Jordan 2, Cullen Grace, Christian Lio-Willie, Levi Aumua tries; Taha Kemara 3 cons)

Reds 19 (Filipo Daugunu, Harry Wilson, Lachie Anderson tries; Harry McLaughlin-Phillips 2 cons)

HT: 29-14

