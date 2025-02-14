Live updates and commentary of the round one Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes in Christchurch.

For the Alternative Commentary Collective coverage click here.

Crusaders team

1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan. Reserves: 16. Manumaua Letiu 17. George Bower 18. Sam Matenga 19. Tahlor Cahill 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor* 23. Dallas McLeod

Unavailable: George Bell, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Anderson, Rivez Reihana, Seb Calder, Quentin Strange, Dom Gardiner, Jamie Hannah, Aki Tuivailala, Johnny McNicholl, Braydon Ennor, Finlay Brewis, Kershawl Sykes-Martin

Hurricanes team

1.Xavier Numia 2. Jacob Devery 3. Tevita Mafileo 4. Caleb Delany 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Brayden Iose 9. Cameron Roigard 10. Harry Godfrey 11. Kini Naholo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Bailyn Sullivan 14. Fatafehi Fineanganofo* 15. Callum Harkin* Reserves: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Peter Lakai 21. Ereatara Enari* 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Ngatungane Punivai

Unavailable: Zach Gallagher, Daniel Sinkinson, Ruben Love, Lucas Cashmore, Brett Cameron, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Devan Flanders



