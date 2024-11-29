Since then, though, after a breakout performance against the Wallabies in Sydney where he savoured space and freedom, Jordan’s attacking prowess leaves no doubt surrounding his starting status.

One of the great anomalies of Jordan’s career is he’s started eight of 41 tests in his favoured position. Scott Robertson’s elevation to the All Blacks throne was always going to accompany Jordan’s shift from wing to fullback but after an extended layoff, he needed time to regain form.

With 38 test tries, Jordan boasts a phenomenal strike-rate no matter where he plays. His instinctive understanding with Beauden Barrett – their chip and chase vision is lethal – again featured prominently this year.

Jordan cementing himself at fullback marks a definitive shift for the All Blacks as he’s much more traditional in his penchant for running over kicking, compared to Barrett, who fulfilled the backfield role for much of the previous World Cup cycle.

Barrett, Stephen Perofeta and Ruben Love are other fullback options for the All Blacks, with Shaun Stevenson and Zarn Sullivan on the fringe. As long as he’s fit, though, Jordan will command the No 15 jersey.

Will Jordan celebrates his try against England at Twickeham. Photo / Photosport

Right wing: Mark Tele’a

After starting the season on the left edge Mark Tele’a was soon usurped by Blues team-mate Caleb Clarke. By the end of the year, though, the All Blacks performed a full circle U-turn as Tele’a displaced Sevu Reece on the right wing. Not before time, either.

Deceptively strong and freakishly elusive, Tele’a was drastically underrated by the All Blacks this year. His performance at Twickenham, where he scored two tries few others could, underlined his finishing brilliance.

Sevu Reece is a strong defender and often nabs breakdown turnovers but his lack of pace was alarmingly exposed by French opposite Louis Bielle-Biarrey in Paris. Reece also made costly errors this season and his unpredictable darts from the base can leave team-mates wondering what he’s doing and get him isolated.

Ruben Love and Crusaders outside back Chay Fihaki were next cabs off the rank for the All Blacks but, once fit, Chiefs wing Emoni Narawa needs to be recalled.

After 20 minutes off the bench against Fiji in July, Narawa was cast aside. He was a standout from centre as Bay of Plenty surged to the NPC final to earn selection in the All Blacks XV, only to be ruled out through injury. Narawa’s versatility and silky skills must be better harnessed in 2025.

Beyond next year wing is, traditionally, the position where changes come close to a World Cup as form contenders rapidly emerge.

Centre: Rieko Ioane

Something of a polarising figure in the All Blacks this season, with many wanting more from Ioane on the attacking side of the ball. His defensive strength, though, is highly underrated. Ioane embraced his villain status to deliver his best performance against Ireland in Dublin to upstage Bundee Aki. He started 12 of 14 tests, missing only Japan and Fiji. Not using Billy Proctor in more than those two outings was a major missed opportunity for the All Blacks – if nothing else than to grow his experience on the big stage.

While Ioane is locked as the incumbent, Proctor’s natural distribution skills offer a point of difference. The All Blacks didn’t always use Ioane well this season, often getting him to charge into contact and take short balls at the line which led to errors. Unlocking Ioane’s attacking potential, and exposing Proctor more, should be high on the agenda next year.

Leicester Fainga’anuku’s return from France in time for the next All Blacks season adds another competitive dynamic too.

The All Blacks didn’t always use Ioane well this season, writes Liam Napier. Photo / Photosport

Second five-eighth: Jordie Barrett

Expect an element of change at second-five to start the next test season. Jordie Barrett joins Irish powerhouse Leinster this week on a six-month sabbatical. While his All Blacks team-mates rest and recover, Barrett forgoes an offseason break and will, therefore, need to be carefully managed once he returns home mid-next year to avoid burnout.

That could pave the way for Anton Lienert-Brown to start in his favoured No 12 role for the All Blacks. David Havili was used off the bench in the final test of the year against Italy but, long-term, Blues utility AJ Lam and Riley Higgins, who will replace Barrett at the Hurricanes next season, offer more attacking upside.

Left wing: Caleb Clarke

Most teams employ a balance of power and pace on their edges. While those assets are not mutually exclusive, employing one power wing is commonplace.

Clarke had to be patient this year after being left out for the opening two tests of the year against England. Once injected for the rematch with the Pumas at Eden Park, though, Clarke excelled. His work-rate improved, he consistently broke tackles and made metres with every carry to finish the year as one of the All Blacks best. Clarke’s other point of difference is his aerial ability that allows the All Blacks to regain restarts.

While Clarke has cemented his presence other power wing alternatives include Kini Naholo, Fainga’anuku and Rieko Ioane, who, of course, made his name on the left edge.

First-five: State of flux

Beauden Barrett is the All Blacks preferred playmaker but for how long? Damian McKenzie orchestrated the All Blacks best performance of the year against Ireland in Dublin and, with 60, he produced the most line break assists for club and country in 2024 – 19 more than the next best, England’s Marcus Smith.

Stats alone don’t paint the full picture but those raw numbers tell you McKenzie creates more attacking opportunities than Barrett.

The All Blacks, after starting McKenzie through their first eight tests, went back to the future with Barrett to seek more controlled game management. It worked at times, not at others.

With Richie Mo’unga seemingly destined to return from Japan for the next test season, it’s a matter of time before Scott Robertson reinstates his quarterback.

Mo’unga, like most other elite New Zealand players before him, will need time to readjust to the test scene that operates multiple levels above the Japanese League One.

Mo’unga is Robertson’s man which will, eventually, leave Barrett and McKenzie duking it out for the bench impact role – and one or both likely leaving these shores.

Further down the pecking order Harry Plummer, having steered the Blues to their breakthrough Super Rugby title, is off to France after the next Super Rugby season and the All Blacks missed several opportunities to grow Stephen Perofeta’s experience as a test 10.

Halfback: Cam Roigard

There’s no question who holds the halfback mantle. Cam Roigard returned as everyone knew he would to upstage Antoine Dupont, arguably the world’s best player, in Paris and stamp his mark on the test scene with his noted running threat.

The most encouraging element of Roigard’s return from injury is that improvement remains within reach. His big left boot was often charged down with the All Blacks struggling to dominate their ruck ball and while he’s supremely fit, there’s uncertainty about whether he’s best suited to the fast paced up-tempo style from the outset or better utilised off the bench to expose fatigued defenders.

Cortez Ratima seized his starting chances in the Rugby Championship but he endured a difficult end to the year against Ireland and France to leave the ideal balance of the All Blacks halfbacks up for debate.

TJ Perenara’s departure to Japan opens the door for a third inclusion and while most expect Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham to slide in, the 21-year-old remains a raw talent.

There could, yet, be a second coming for Finlay Christie with Scott Robertson repeatedly stating his desire for a blend of experience and youth.

All Blacks halfback Cameron Roigard runs in to score a try against France. Photo / Photosport

No 8: Wallace Sititi

The time has come to install Wallace Sititi, who was named men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year, in his natural home. After a breakout rookie Super Rugby season with the Chiefs, Sititi was the revelation of the All Blacks year.

Aside from his dynamic on-field performances, particularly those against the Springboks and England at Twickenham where he was man of the match, Sititi’s grounded demeanour is such that Dan Carter dubbed him a future All Blacks captain.

Sititi will return to the back of the scrum for the Chiefs next year. That is his long-term future for the All Blacks too.

The big question is whether the All Blacks will again overlook Hoskins Sotutu if he delivers another MVP Super Rugby season with the Blues.

Openside flanker: Ardie Savea

Sam Cane’s exit to Japan ushers in a definitive changing of the guard.

New Zealand rugby is stacked with quality openside options but none are like-for-like replacements for Cane.

Savea, Peter Lakai, Dalton Papali’i and Du’Plessis Kirifi are all worthy inclusions.

Switching Savea from No 8 to openside is the way forward, though. Savea notably tightened his game to accommodate Sititi’s strengths this season but returning to openside against France in Paris allowed him to roam the wide channels and penetrate with his running game.

Papali’i has a point to prove after falling out of favour and missing the northern tour through injury. His absence elevated the 21-year-old Lakai to impress in Paris and confirm he, like Sititi, is the long-term future of the loose forwards.

Kirifi is another big mover. His passion propels him to inspiring performances and he continues to mature as a leader after captaining Wellington to the NPC title.

Blindside flanker: Who knows?

Easily the most contestable position. Possibilities abound but Samipeni Finau must be given more time to develop.

It’s easy to forget Jerome Kaino and Shannon Frizell needed several years to grasp their best. Finau, while walking a tightrope with his tackle technique, fits a similar enforcer prototype while offering another genuine lineout option in the loose forwards.

Finau’s second minute knee to the head against France was unfortunate on many levels as it left him waiting until next season to stake his claim, and the All Blacks none the wiser about their starting blindside.

Luke Jacobson and the perennially injured Ethan Blackadder, both of whom missed the northern tour, remain in the frame while Frizell could, potentially, be lured back from Japan.

Locks: Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i

Short term at least it will be difficult to unseat Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i, the latter among the best performers this season to allay the worst depth fears following Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick’s dual test retirements.

Patrick Tuipulotu led the charge off the All Blacks bench. His power on the carry and in the scrum proved pivotal at Twickenham, and his experience adds composure to the crucial closing stages.

Josh Lord and Sam Darry were both used sparingly and while both should grow, Dutch-born Highlanders lock Fabian Holland shapes as the future of the second-row. Sam Cane’s glowing endorsement of Holland is telling of his character and pedigree.