Liam Napier selects All Blacks’ ideal 2025 starting lineup

Liam Napier
By
Chief Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Mark Tele'a and Rieko Ioane after the All Blacks' win over Italy. Photo / Photosport

Opinion by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is the Chief Sports Writer and Rugby Correspondent for New Zealand's Herald.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The All Blacks won 10 out of 14 tests in 2024, at a 71.4% win rate.
  • Scott Robertson used 42 players across 14 tests, 10 of whom made their debuts.
  • It was revealed in May discussions were under way to bring Richie Mo’unga back to NZ

Super Rugby will further unearth emerging talent, strike incumbents down with injury and challenge the established pecking order but, if this year taught us anything, it’s that the All Blacks only place so much stock in Super Rugby form. As this year’s rugby season draws

