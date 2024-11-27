Joseph Parker appears set to land his second heavyweight world title shot early next year.
Ten years on from capturing the WBO world title with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland, Parker is expected to challenge Englishman Daniel Dubois for the IBF crown in Saudi Arabia on February 22.
Dubois (22-2) stunned Anthony Joshua by dropping his compatriot four times in a five-round demolition at Wembley in September to claim the vacant IBF title.
Joshua was initially expected to accept an immediate rematch with Dubois but has since stepped aside, paving the way for Parker to challenge for one of the four world titles not held by Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Earlier this month the Herald reported Parker was on course to land another title shot and respected boxing journalist Dan Rafael today suggested the Kiwi heavyweight and Dubois would headline the February card in Saudi that is also likely to feature Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol’s rematch for the undisputed light-heavyweight crown.