Rafael reports the stacked card could feature three world title fights, with IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis against Vergil Ortiz in the works.

Undefeated German Agit Kabayel and Chinese powerhouse Zhilei Zhang, who Parker conquered earlier this year, are also slated for the same event.

The Herald understands no deal has yet been signed between Parker and Dubois.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua. Photo / Getty Images

While Frank Warren, Dubois’ promoter, is likely to demand a rematch clause and have everything stacked in his fighter’s favour, this is the opportunity Parker has long sought after defeating former feared world champion Deontay Wilder and Zhang in his last outings.

Dubois possesses destructive power – and has defeated Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua in his last three fights – but Parker will fancy his chances as the better technical boxer.

In the complicated boxing world, Parker may have to forgo his interim WBO champion status in order to be ranked by the IBF sanctioning body.

Parker has been on ice, training in the background with Irish coach Andy Lee and trainer George Lockhart while patiently waiting for his next opponent, since his majority decision win over Zhang in March.

Confirmation of Parker’s title challenge against the 27-year-old Dubois is not expected before Tyson Fury and Usyk’s rematch on December 22.

But it appears Parker’s Christmas will come early as he prepares for a second shot at a treasured world crown.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.